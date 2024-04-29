2024 stay-over visitors still below 2019 record numbers

Owen Roberts International Airport, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Over 137,000 stay-over visitors arrived in the Cayman Islands between January and March of this year, which is the second-highest figure for the first quarter of any year since records began and a 13.4% increase over the 2023 figure. The numbers were boosted because Easter was in March this year, leading to a standout month when 57,040 stayover guests visited the islands. This was not only 23% higher than last year but the second-highest number for a single month in Cayman’s history. But the total arrival count for the first three months of this year is still at 94% of the record-breaking number in 2019.

There were 243 more flights into the Cayman Islands during this period than at the same time last year. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), in the first quarter of 2024, there were 226,270 airline seats on routes into Cayman from the USA, Canada, the UK and Ireland, representing a 21% increase over last year. The United States remained the primary source market for the visitors (83%), while Canada was the second largest source market (8.3%), and 5% of arrivals came from the UK and Europe



“These first quarter visitation results show that demand for travel to the Cayman Islands is high,” said Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan. “And with the increased room stock that Hotel Indigo’s opening in May will bring, we look forward to seeing more tourists arriving and filling those rooms.”

Aviation remains a top priority for the destination. In March, Tourism Director Rosa Harris led a Cayman Islands delegation to Routes Americas, the region’s leading air service development event, in Bogota, Colombia, where they held more than 20 meetings with airlines and airports.

“We are pleased with the increased airlift in the first quarter of 2024, but it is important that we continue to seek out business development opportunities for the Cayman Islands,” she said. “Aviation conferences like Routes Americas give us a platform to deepen our relationships with existing carriers and develop relationships with new carriers to ensure a steady stream of visitors to our islands throughout the year.”

Explaining the recovery strategy post-COVID, Harris said the goal is to return to and exceed 2019 visitor numbers this year. Despite already being 6% down, she said the destination was on pace to do that. As well as expanding the Cayman Islands presence through exhibitions and promotional events, the Department of Tourism plans to engage with local partners to ensure their presence at critical travel conferences and trade shows throughout 2024.

“Our competition is also aggressively in the marketplace, so we will continue to be purposeful and

strategic with our placement and attendance in 2024,” Harris added. “Partner participation in these shows highlights the industry’s commitment to working with CIDOT, and we look forward to engaging with them as they help us develop new markets to grow visitation and flatten our seasonality.”