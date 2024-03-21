Traffic cops to lead Easter road safety campaign

Police checkpoint (photo credit: RCIPS)

(CNS): Police will clamp down on rogue road users over the Easter Holidays in a targeted safety campaign to reduce serious injuries and fatalities on Cayman’s roads. Between Friday, 22 March, and Friday, 5 April, there will be an increase in visible policing initiatives and traffic enforcement across the islands. The campaign will focus on persistent road safety offences, including speeding, DUI, and poor, inconsiderate, and distracted driving.

The RCIPS announced the campaign on the same day that the first road death of the year was recorded on Cayman Brac and nine people were killed on the roads last year. The police said this was part of their continued commitment to promoting road safety, especially during periods of increased road activity.

“We know Easter is a special time of year here in the Cayman Islands, where families and friends come together, commuting from district to district to socialise, while visitor numbers are up”, said Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks.

“This is why the officers will be out in numbers over this period, proactively focusing on those that demonstrate disregard for the law and endanger other road users. The main objective here is not to prosecute persons but rather create safer roads for everyone. Motorists tend to do the right thing when they know police officers are out and about.”

Policing efforts will target known hotspots and times of day and night when poor driving behaviour is most prevalent.

“The community can expect to see increased police visibility on the roads over the length of the campaign”, said Inspector Andre Tahal, Head of Traffic and Road Policing. “Ultimately, our enforcement efforts are about keeping our roadways safe. Persons can play their part in supporting police efforts by not drinking and driving, slowing down and being considerate of fellow road users. And passengers, you have a role to play too — call out unsafe driving behaviour when you see it.”

While the police focus on primary road safety offences, the campaign will also include partner agencies such as DVDL and the Public Transport Dept, who will be targeting unroadworthy vehicles and unsafe loads.

The Easter campaign is the first of a number of targeted road safety campaigns this year that will aim to reduce serious injury and fatalities on the roads, the RCIPS said. These operations are being conducted in conjunction with the National Road Safety Strategy, ‘Safe Roads, Safe Cayman: The Road to Zero’.