The brain power of our lawmakers is questionable

Lite Poll writes: The principal job of lawmakers in the Cayman Islands is to make laws, and the point of holding elections every four years is to elect lawmakers. However glaringly obvious that sounds, it seems to be a fact that is lost in every general election and points to an ability that is depressingly missing from the CVs of many candidates over the years, including incumbents.

As we head towards the 2025 elections and some would-be politicians may already be considering running for office, it’s worth discussing the kind of people who will try to persuade voters that they are qualified for the job. Most of them will not be.

Being a long-time member of a service club or a PTA, teaching Sunday school, going to church, running a small business or being generally held to be a very nice person and a hard worker — these are personal qualities that voters might think are important for an MP, but they don’t trump the essential criterion, which is the ability to be part of a body of lawmakers who propose and vote on bills and amendments to existing laws.

Candidates who offer a wishlist of nice things for their constituents without explaining what laws need to be enacted or changed to achieve them — and how to pay for everything — are just painting rainbows. And if they make it sound easy, they haven’t thought it through. Ask them to explain the whole legislative process. If they can’t, don’t vote for them.

To make laws, lawmakers must possess the intellectual ability to read current and proposed laws and understand them. This means reading a wide variety of legislation — financial services laws, environmental laws, planning laws, pension laws, labour laws, etc — from start to finish (not just the title), plus the regulations and the supporting documents.

MPs don’t have to be lawyers. That’s not their job. But they do have to have basic intelligence, so if they don’t understand the laws they are voting on, they can question the people who do and even (gasp!) research the issue themselves.

In my personal opinion based on observation only, of the current 19 elected members of parliament, seven have the intellectual ability to read and understand laws. I have not counted one lawyer because the ability to remember things is not the same as understanding them.

As well as possessing the ability to read laws, lawmakers should demonstrate that they are sufficiently diligent to actually do this. I’m not suggesting that they must read all the hundreds of Cayman Islands laws, but they should have read all the basic laws as well as the bills they must vote on, plus all the supporting documents, including technical explanations.

This can be time-consuming and dull, but MPs are paid, at the very minimum, $130,512 before all their lovely perks and expenses, and Cabinet members are paid, at the very minimum, $188,076 before all their outrageously generous perks and expenses. That’s enough to expect them to have to do some dull reading.

In my opinion, based entirely on guesswork, of the current 19 elected members of parliament, five have both the intelligence and the diligence to read and understand laws. I think this may be a generous guess. I would be surprised if seven of our current MPs have read the Constitution from start to finish.

As well as possessing intellectual ability and diligence, MPs should also have the integrity to vote on new laws according to what’s best for the country and not what’s best for themselves. That means being prepared to go against the wishes of potential political backers and, in some cases, to vote against the wishes of their constituents if it’s the right thing to do. It means voting on laws even if it goes against their own financial interest. Our MPs should have a conscience.

This is where it gets even more depressing. There are only two MPs that I would trust to fully comprehend what they are doing and do the right thing, no matter the cost. Neither of them represents my district. It seems to me that the main aim of most of our current lawmakers is to get re-elected, the country be damned.

The sad fact is that being an elected representative is the most lucrative job that many past and present MPs ever had, and provides an income that most candidates can only dream of. For other MPs, past and present, it provides the gears and levers to ensure that their income outside and in addition to their jobs as politicians keeps flowing.

It could be argued that members of a political party can pool their abilities for the betterment of all their constituents. So, for example, one member who has plenty of people skills but is not so bright can rely on one of his brighter colleagues to tell him/her how to vote on, say, financial services, which may be beyond them.

This may be true to an extent — one of the advantages of a party is that various members have different strengths — but I still want my representative to have the intelligence to at least have a basic grasp of each law that they vote on. I want them to be able to ask the right questions on my behalf, even if that happens behind closed doors in caucus or cabinet meetings.

Obviously, the party argument does not apply to candidates who run as independents as they are standing on their own abilities alone. Notably, all PACT/UPM members ran as independent candidates except for the current premier, whose allegiance to whatever party is in power appears so tenuous that I believe she should be regarded as an independent.

It is also true that part of an MP’s job is to look after the concerns of their constituents, and they might well have the clout to fix some issues outside the House of Parliament. But critically, they can also take those concerns to the House, where they can ask questions and influence policy.

However, the only lasting way for MPs to help their own voters is to be part of the process of making good laws. If your representative is on the backbench, how many private members’ motions have they asked in parliament? Did they ask any intelligent questions in the House? If they are Cabinet members, do you really think they understand the bills they table? Or are they just relying on the civil servants who support them?

People who fancy themselves as potential candidates don’t have to be lawyers, accountants, or economists; they don’t have to have a PhD or even a bachelor’s degree. The law does not require academic or professional qualifications to run for office, and I don’t believe that the brightest on paper are necessarily the best candidates.

Some people who left school at 16 embarked on a lifelong journey of learning and can out-think those who remained in academia. Some high-flyers just don’t understand the issues affecting the rest of us.

However, candidates should be able to convince voters that they have the brain power to do the job that they are applying for, which is to be a part of the legislative process. Voters do not need this ability, but they do need to be responsible enough to hire someone who can do the work.

That’s their job.