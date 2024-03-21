Second driver killed in 24 hours after car hits tree

Vehicle in Bodden Town collision on Thursday morning

(CNS): Another person has been killed on Cayman’s roads in a single-vehicle crash just 24 hours after the first person to die this year behind the wheel was killed in Cayman Brac. The police said the latest fatal crash happened shortly before 2:30 this morning in Bodden Town when a vehicle travelling west along Bodden Town Road left the roadway and hit a tree near the junction of Anton Bodden Drive.

The driver, who was alone in the car, sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the attending doctor. No other details have been revealed at this point, and the victim has not been identified. The crash is currently under investigation, police said.

With the death of a Mexican woman in Cayman Brac yesterday morning, the death toll for 2024 is now two, just as the RCIPS launches a targeted road safety campaign over the Easter holidays.