One charged in gang-related targeted patrols

(CNS): A 26-year-old man from George Town has been charged with two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm after police stopped and searched a car in George Town on Friday, 8 March. According to the RCIPS, shortly after 1:00pm, officers had cause to stop a vehicle travelling on Shedden Road, driven by a lone occupant. The officers searched the man and the vehicle and found several rounds of ammunition and part of a firearm, as well as a quantity of cash and suspected cocaine. During the search, the man attempted to escape but was apprehended by officers.

Following the recovery of the contraband from his vehicle, the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine. Officers then searched his home in the vicinity of Patricks Island. He was charged over the weekend and is due in court today, Monday.

The RCIPS said that this operation forms part of its ongoing efforts to target individuals involved in gun and gang violence in the Cayman Islands. Police have confirmed that these operations continued Monday morning, including the deployment of the police helicopter over North West Point in West Bay for some time from around 5:00am this morning.