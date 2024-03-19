Number of work permit holders reaches new record
(CNS): After a slight decline at the end of last year, the number of work permit holders in the Cayman Islands, as of 11 March, reached a new record high of 36,972. According to a freedom of information request made by local attorneys HSM, this is an increase of 1,529 new permit holders since the start of the year. There are 15,439 Jamaican workers, which is still the largest group of WP holders (42% of the total). The next biggest groups are Filipinos (6,219), British (2,051) and Indians (2,032).
With a massive influx of expatriate workers, as well as wealthy foreign property owners and retirees, and people who came as part of the Global Citizen Concierge Programme, Cayman’s population has surged to unprecedented numbers, which is putting a huge strain on the local infrastructure, such as rental accommodation, traffic on the roads, supermarkets and overflowing hospitals.
According to HSM, there are currently 6,086 permanent residents in the Cayman Islands. The largest groups of nationalities are Jamaicans, British Overseas Territory citizens, British citizens, Canadians and Americans.
A growing population has led to an increase in the number of applications for permanent residency and Caymanian status. The processing of these applications in 2023 was incredibly slow because the board barely met, and their terms of appointment ran out in September. However, the UPM government appointed new line-ups to the immigration boards at the very end of 2023, which appears to have sped things up.
Huw Moses, a partner at HSM, said in an email to his many immigration clients that there had been “a significant increase compared with prior periods in the determination of status applications based on marriage or naturalisation”.
In 2022, the Caymanian Status and Residency Board completed 432 applications for the Right to be Caymanian on the basis of marriage or naturalisation, up from 413 completed in 2021. Last year, only 160 such applications were concluded. However, the new board determined 57 last month alone, which means that, if it maintains that pace, it could clear around 550 applications this year.
But new applications for status based on marriage or naturalisation — 35 in February — are adding to the large backlog, so it will still take many months, or even years, to get their decisions, HSM warned.
“In our opinion, no application should wait more than six months to be determined given the potential adverse consequences to applicants,” Moses stated in the update, as he gave an estimated timeline for people waiting on various applications. (See below)
In 2023, the board rejected 24 applications for the Right to be Caymanian on the Basis of Naturalisation. HSM was instructed on eight appeals from those 24 rejections, four of which relate to children of permanent residents who had PR in their own right and spent their formative years in the Cayman Islands.
However, they were denied status and informed that it was not in the public interest to grant them the right to be Caymanian. Moses said these decisions were made despite the fact that in 2022, the Immigration Appeals Tribunal overturned a decision made by the board in similar circumstances and granted a child the Right to be Caymanian.
Moses also gave an update on six appeals that HSM had made to the IAT on behalf of clients. He said that on 5 February, they were informed that all six decisions were favourable to their clients. In the children’s cases, the IAT said the status board had not provided an explanation as to what they had considered before they determined that the grant would not be in the public interest, and it “continued to apply a subjective assessment of the applications in the absence of policies”.
However, last month, the board granted two applications made by children of permanent residents, which Moses said suggested they are now following the guidance laid down in the recent IAT decisions. He warned that the continued failure to produce policies and guidance for the board would only lead to “more and more challenging decisions being made and those decisions being overturned on appeal”.
He added, “It is sincerely hoped that these four individuals will be the last children of permanent residents who have their Right to be Caymanian applications rejected on the basis that it is not in the ‘public interest’ when that public interest is not set out and… there are no facts in the specific cases which supported such a finding.”
Two other appeals that were overturned were made on behalf of adults whose applications were rejected because they had said they wanted to open a business if they became Caymanian. The board had said that “it was desirable to keep economic resources of the Islands in the control of Caymanians”, but the IAT found that the decisions were unreasonable.
The Cayman Islands Government has still not made any changes to the legislation or regulations despite the significant problems with the entire immigration system. Some of the issues were highlighted a year ago by the Court of Appeal, which found that the Immigration Act is incompatible with parts of the Bill of Rights.
The CIG has also failed to act to curb the huge number of permits being granted or address the problematic point system for those seeking permanent residency.
Dwayne Seymour MP (BTE) campaigned in 2017 on a platform of immigration reform, promising voters that if he were elected, he would implement a moratorium on work permits and reform the system. But although he was elected then and again in 2021 and is now the labour minister, not only has he never implemented a moratorium, but he has not made any changes to the system.
His colleague, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, stirred up considerable controversy last year when he began using billboards in his George Town Central constituency calling for “Immigration Reform Now”, given the wide concerns that the law is currently failing everyone — employers, workers and the broader community.
Although a review of the entire system is underway, in particular examining the point system for permanent residency applications, which is where the government has lost in the courts and tribunals over and over again, the CIG has not made any move yet to address the myriad issues.
While Seymour implied during the budget debate that reform was coming, he gave no details about what changes would be coming or when. He said the bill he was planning to bring would address various gaps in the existing legislation, would make changes to enforcement and strengthen the powers of the Permanent Residency and Caymanian Status Board.
He said the goal was to make the regime work for Caymanians, and that expatriate workers should be contributing to the betterment of local people or they should not be here.
See timelines of applications that HSM says its clients can expect:
- Permanent Residence via the points system — 12-14 months
- Permanent Residence as the spouse of a PR Holder — 8 months
- Permanent Residence as the spouse of a Caymanian — 6 months
- Naturalisation — 12 months
- Right to be Caymanian on the basis of Naturalisation — 23 months
- Right to be Caymanian on the basis of Marriage — 19 months
Category: Local News
as a caymanian, been waiting over a year now for my spouses RERC. they straight up laugh when we ask what the new date is. we’ve had 3 different dates now, the first one they gave wad Christmas. I’m hopeful we will see it soon but it is a very stressful process
If you buy PR or Status you get it in weeks.
11:20 am, yes too many Jamaicans here. Government should not allow so many from one Country to be have. Do we want to be like Jamaica ? NO WE DONT. STOP THIS MADNESS NOW.
We must, please, must be over 100,000 population now, – starting to get excited, maybe just a month or two of adjusting before our utopia is fully realised, 🤡
Two words come to mind after reading the above – and, of course, observing the current reality.
National security.
– Whodatis
Not just a strain on infrastructure and supermarkets, but also the natural environment!!
numbers are not the problem….cayman could hold 200k comfortably…but we don’t have a sustainable development plan, so everything is a mess with 90% of the island trying to get to gt/smb every day.
There is no fair way to “curb the number of permits being granted”. Who would decide which businesses would be allowed to get permits (and thus continue to operate and grow) and who would not? Should the authorities prioritise large businesses or small businesses? Financial services or tourism? Inviting unqualified bureaucrats or venal boards to make such decisions would be lunacy.
The truth is we can’t solve for both economic growth AND population control at the same time. The best option to allow Cayman to continue to thrive is not to impose arbitrary limits or requirements that fetter this group or that one (or more likely everyone!), but to plan properly and invest in the infrastructure we need to ensure the country can handle the inevitable increase.
Popular opposition to population growth is what prevents the planning and investment that would mitigate the harmful impacts. Politicians are too afraid to level with the people that we need the population growth and plan for it accordingly, because that would be offensive to Churchill’s “average voter”. They prefer to pretend that someone should do something to stop it, and that they are that someone. Then they get elected and realise a) they can’t and b) they shouldn’t.
The Cayman business model depends on high numbers of workers that contribute to the economy without taking much from it (expats do not qualify for any of the big ticket government services – healthcare, education and welfare). If you replaced all the expats with Caymanians today you’d have to introduce direct taxation to pay for all the government services those Caymanians would require, without the legions of duty-paying expats and their fee-paying employers to pick up most of the tab.
It’s high time politicians leveled with the people of the country about the basic fiscal arithmetic at work so that they can start fixing and preventing the issues rather than claiming to be able to hold back the tide.
Alternatively, Caymanian voters could stop falling for it.
23 months for status from naturalization is ridiculous and just a cash grab at this stage. When I submitted my application the woman told me 6-8 weeks for a response, that was over 12 months ago. 6-8 weeks seems reasonable to me because I have followed the letter of the law, been a permanent resident contributing to this economy and community for years, and the status application provides no additional information that needs vetting. Stop making people pay these incredibly high PR fees as you sit on the applications year over year.
The rollover policy needs revision ASAP!! Five years then you have to leave, we cannot allow this to continue. Our Caymanian young people coming home with a Degree and can’t find a decent job!! If this Govt don’t deal with this matter as a priority then I’m sorry for most of them come next election.
How about making a change to the way large development projects are approved (if they are). Why not schedule them out over time. For example, if we currently have large projects A, B & C underway then if large project D is approved it cannot start until one of the other ongoing projects completes. This effectively caps the number of imported workers for the large project sector and extends the benefits derived. Keep the number of large projects to 2 and let others activate when appropriate.
Agree. Plus, — just spitballing here — how about something really radical, like construction workers go back home after the project finishes.
Rich people won’t like that and for this to be applied equally, us mostly poor folk will suffer as well. Sorry – there are 50 houses in front of yours. The earliest we can schedule you in for a build is 2034.
The above summarizes everything that is wrong about CIG. MP’s just doing what they want in their own interest with no rhyme or reason. Looks like CIG is losing 90% of appeals.
Did I hear someone whisper, “Mr David Ritch?”He is the only person that I would trust to sort out this immigration mess! Mr Ritch is a man of integrity, is capable and fearless, and understands the Cayman Islands’ myriad immigration issues.
Yes!! David Ritch for Premier! A good Caymanian man of the soil. He would straighten out a lot of the corruption and and dirt happening here.
The number of work permits will increase massively in the next 12-24 months. There are at least four major hotels under construction, these businesses employ large numbers of expatriate workers, mostly on low or minimum wage. So that will add thousands. Who knows where they are expected to find accommodation. Or what it will do to the congested roads. I don’t know if there’s anywhere in the world where authorities give such little thought to the future.
Thats the legal workers on the Island. Wonder how many Illegals are here. I am sure the government has no idea as they do nothing to round them up and deport them when they get fired, quit our permit expired and they don’t leave.
Too many Jamaicans. Please send them back before we are overran with them.
And who will be your Gardeners? Nannies? Cooks? Nail Tecnicians? Servers? Lawyers? Accountants? Teachers? Doctors? Nurses? Physiotherapists? Surgeons? Coaches? Plumbers? Electricians? Technical staff at the Ulitiy companies? Security Guards? … Well, let me know.
I am not anti-Jamaican. In fact I have Jamaican heritage and love Jamaica, however, these Cayman Islands are my beloved homeland and I agree with you 11:20 am. There are way too many Jamaicans here. Most are the lowest of the lower class of Jamaica and those people are fast destroying here as they did their own island! Grand Cayman is taking on a rundown appearance that is typical of lower class communities in Jamaica. The majority of dilapidated vehicles are owned by them, not to mention the reckless driving and speeding. Cayman politicians better STOP kissing up to Jamaicans and allowing the continued growth of Jamaican communities here. At least one of those politicians has grown his voting base and caters to them. We need to have a purging of the CI govt and it’s agencies as well, including the RCIPS, Judiciary, NAU and HSA, from the Jamaican majority of staff. I know that this post will likely draw much negative reaction and thumbs down but I could care less! We need a balance of nationalities here. Jamaicans are way above what the number should be and Filipinos are fast catching up! None of this is good. Cayman’s politicians need to wake up, be brave and do what is necessary to save the Cayman Islands from further destruction! We are paying the lot of you way too much to allow you to continue sleeping on the job … or whatever you may be doing. Next election soon come!
Just send the bad ones back. The 10 good ones can stay.
Aren’t we “overran” with them already?
Wow – Jon-Jon has everything under control. All our problems are things of the past now!
10:59 an, Remember Jon Jon is a very sensible man compared to his voters. The voters are the ones that’s stupid fools.