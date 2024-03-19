Number of work permit holders reaches new record

(CNS): After a slight decline at the end of last year, the number of work permit holders in the Cayman Islands, as of 11 March, reached a new record high of 36,972. According to a freedom of information request made by local attorneys HSM, this is an increase of 1,529 new permit holders since the start of the year. There are 15,439 Jamaican workers, which is still the largest group of WP holders (42% of the total). The next biggest groups are Filipinos (6,219), British (2,051) and Indians (2,032).

With a massive influx of expatriate workers, as well as wealthy foreign property owners and retirees, and people who came as part of the Global Citizen Concierge Programme, Cayman’s population has surged to unprecedented numbers, which is putting a huge strain on the local infrastructure, such as rental accommodation, traffic on the roads, supermarkets and overflowing hospitals.

According to HSM, there are currently 6,086 permanent residents in the Cayman Islands. The largest groups of nationalities are Jamaicans, British Overseas Territory citizens, British citizens, Canadians and Americans.

A growing population has led to an increase in the number of applications for permanent residency and Caymanian status. The processing of these applications in 2023 was incredibly slow because the board barely met, and their terms of appointment ran out in September. However, the UPM government appointed new line-ups to the immigration boards at the very end of 2023, which appears to have sped things up.

Huw Moses, a partner at HSM, said in an email to his many immigration clients that there had been “a significant increase compared with prior periods in the determination of status applications based on marriage or naturalisation”.

In 2022, the Caymanian Status and Residency Board completed 432 applications for the Right to be Caymanian on the basis of marriage or naturalisation, up from 413 completed in 2021. Last year, only 160 such applications were concluded. However, the new board determined 57 last month alone, which means that, if it maintains that pace, it could clear around 550 applications this year.

But new applications for status based on marriage or naturalisation — 35 in February — are adding to the large backlog, so it will still take many months, or even years, to get their decisions, HSM warned.

“In our opinion, no application should wait more than six months to be determined given the potential adverse consequences to applicants,” Moses stated in the update, as he gave an estimated timeline for people waiting on various applications. (See below)

In 2023, the board rejected 24 applications for the Right to be Caymanian on the Basis of Naturalisation. HSM was instructed on eight appeals from those 24 rejections, four of which relate to children of permanent residents who had PR in their own right and spent their formative years in the Cayman Islands.

However, they were denied status and informed that it was not in the public interest to grant them the right to be Caymanian. Moses said these decisions were made despite the fact that in 2022, the Immigration Appeals Tribunal overturned a decision made by the board in similar circumstances and granted a child the Right to be Caymanian.

Moses also gave an update on six appeals that HSM had made to the IAT on behalf of clients. He said that on 5 February, they were informed that all six decisions were favourable to their clients. In the children’s cases, the IAT said the status board had not provided an explanation as to what they had considered before they determined that the grant would not be in the public interest, and it “continued to apply a subjective assessment of the applications in the absence of policies”.

However, last month, the board granted two applications made by children of permanent residents, which Moses said suggested they are now following the guidance laid down in the recent IAT decisions. He warned that the continued failure to produce policies and guidance for the board would only lead to “more and more challenging decisions being made and those decisions being overturned on appeal”.

He added, “It is sincerely hoped that these four individuals will be the last children of permanent residents who have their Right to be Caymanian applications rejected on the basis that it is not in the ‘public interest’ when that public interest is not set out and… there are no facts in the specific cases which supported such a finding.”

Two other appeals that were overturned were made on behalf of adults whose applications were rejected because they had said they wanted to open a business if they became Caymanian. The board had said that “it was desirable to keep economic resources of the Islands in the control of Caymanians”, but the IAT found that the decisions were unreasonable.

The Cayman Islands Government has still not made any changes to the legislation or regulations despite the significant problems with the entire immigration system. Some of the issues were highlighted a year ago by the Court of Appeal, which found that the Immigration Act is incompatible with parts of the Bill of Rights.

The CIG has also failed to act to curb the huge number of permits being granted or address the problematic point system for those seeking permanent residency.

Dwayne Seymour MP (BTE) campaigned in 2017 on a platform of immigration reform, promising voters that if he were elected, he would implement a moratorium on work permits and reform the system. But although he was elected then and again in 2021 and is now the labour minister, not only has he never implemented a moratorium, but he has not made any changes to the system.

His colleague, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, stirred up considerable controversy last year when he began using billboards in his George Town Central constituency calling for “Immigration Reform Now”, given the wide concerns that the law is currently failing everyone — employers, workers and the broader community.

Although a review of the entire system is underway, in particular examining the point system for permanent residency applications, which is where the government has lost in the courts and tribunals over and over again, the CIG has not made any move yet to address the myriad issues.

While Seymour implied during the budget debate that reform was coming, he gave no details about what changes would be coming or when. He said the bill he was planning to bring would address various gaps in the existing legislation, would make changes to enforcement and strengthen the powers of the Permanent Residency and Caymanian Status Board.

He said the goal was to make the regime work for Caymanians, and that expatriate workers should be contributing to the betterment of local people or they should not be here.

See timelines of applications that HSM says its clients can expect: