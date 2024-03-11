Members reappointed to Labour Appeals Tribunal

(CNS): Robert Jones, one of several members who have all been reappointed to the Labour Appeals Tribunal (LAT), has taken up the chairmanship after serving previously as the deputy. Trisha McElroy and Ryan Charles have been appointed as deputies, while Isidora Eden, Dorthy Davis, Garth Clarke, Betty Baraud, Richard Lewis and Janet James have all been appointed as members.

Cabinet appoints members to the Labour Appeals Tribunal for a period of one year from the date of appointment in accordance with section 77 of the Labour Act (2021 Revision). The current members, whose reappointment was announced on 8 March, have been appointed to serve with immediate effect until 1 December 2024, suggesting that their reappointment has been backdated.

Fees paid to members on this board doubled last year to help persuade people to serve, as the system of government in the Cayman Islands is highly dependent on members of the community to sit on a long list of tribunals, councils, commissions and boards. Members of the LAT are now paid CI$200 for each meeting they attend, while the chairperson and deputy chairs receive $400 and $300, respectively.

Officials said the Labour Appeals Tribunal serves as a crucial avenue for hearing appeals against decisions made by the Labour Tribunal and plays an integral part in ensuring that workers can seek justice when they are facing issues at work or believe they have lost their jobs unfairly. The LAT is available to all non-government workers, both local and on work permits.

A press release from the Ministry of Labour said that the reappointment of LAT members “underscores the commitment of the government in promoting harmonious labour relations and ensuring access to justice for all”.

Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour, who, as a local employer, is potentially conflicted in the appointments of the LAT, said it reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upholding the rights and interests of workers and employers. “This decision reflects our dedication to fostering a fair and equitable labour environment where disputes can be resolved efficiently and impartially,” he added.