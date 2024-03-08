Man charged with unlicensed gun possession for air rifle

(CNS): A 35-year-old Bodden Town man has been charged with the possession of an unlicensed firearm after the police found an air rifle during a search of his home. The police said they responded to a domestic incident on Friday, 1 March, in response to a report that a man had assaulted a woman known to him, brandished a firearm, and made threats against her and a third party.

Three days later, on Monday, police officers arrested the man. They also searched the address where the incident occurred and found the firearm, an air rifle, which was recovered for forensic processing. The man has since been formally charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, causing harassment alarm and distress, and common assault. He appeared in court on Thursday, 7 March.