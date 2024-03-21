Killers ‘deeply remorseful’ as they await sentence

Justin Kyle Jackson (left) and Eric Brian Williams Soto, accompanied by prison guards (and the court), visit the scene of the crime during the murder trial

(CNS): Lawyers representing Justin Kyle Jackson (25) and Eric Brian Williams Soto (23) told the court their clients were “deeply remorseful” about the death of Harry Elliott (63), who was shot and killed by Jackson during an attempted robbery at an illegal numbers shop on School Road in April 2022.

In November last year, Jackson and Soto were both convicted of manslaughter in a joint enterprise, but Jackson claimed he fired the gun by accident when he entered the small unit and announced the stick-up just as the former prison officer was coming out.

Jackson and Soto appeared in court via video link for their sentencing hearing for manslaughter and gun possession. The crown listed a number of aggravating factors, including that the gun was fired inside a small shop and the robbery was pre-planned. It was also noted that Jackson has previous convictions for violence and, at the time of the fatal shooting, had been released on licence after a six-year sentence for wounding with intent, having stabbed a man multiple times when he was just 17 years old.

The court heard that Jackson knew Elliott from his time in prison. Defence attorney Sallie Bennett-Jenkins KC told Justice Cheryll Richards that Jackson had “ongoing deep remorse” that the prison officer, for whom he had great respect, had died because of him and that it had had “a profound effect” on him.

She accepted that there were some aggravating circumstances but noted that the jury had found, based on the judge’s directions at trial, that Jackson had not intended to kill or even harm Elliott. As she argued for leniency, she pointed out that Jackson had admitted manslaughter at an early point, but the crown had insisted on trying both Jackson and Soto for murder.

Bennett-Jenkins said there was also the spectre of Caine Thomas, the third man in this joint enterprise and the getaway driver, who was said to have coerced Jackson into committing the robbery and given him the gun. Just a few days after Elliot was killed, Thomas, an infamous crown witness and participant in a brutal home invasion in 2017, was murdered on Seven Mile Beach.

Bennett-Jenkins said that while her client was the oldest of the group involved in the joint enterprise, he had some serious mental health problems that had never been properly addressed and was emotionally and developmentally immature.

Describing a difficult and disruptive life, she said that Jackson had been taken away from Cayman at a young age as his family fled domestic violence. Living in the United States as a child, he was exposed to gang culture and crime, and when he came back to Cayman, he was incarcerated at a very young age. No one had intervened to address any of his challenges until now, she said.

But Bennett-Jenkins said there was hope that once he is properly medicated for his psychiatric issues, he could change, and she urged the court not to “simply write him off” and to hand down “a sentence that doesn’t crush all hope”.

Jackson has also been convicted of a separate firearms offence, having pleaded guilty to the possession of an unlicensed firearm. The gun was found in a vehicle he was driving after he was chased by police officers, first by car and then by foot, in the Seven Mile Beach area a few days after Elliot was killed. The court is expected to deal with that case when the judge delivers her decision on the manslaughter conviction next month.

Arguing on behalf of Eric Soto, who has no previous convictions, Charles Miskin KC told the court that his client was also deeply remorseful over the death of Elliott. He pointed out that Soto did not have control of the gun or pull the trigger and had said during the trial that he was not even aware that Jackson had a gun.

Miskin argued that while Soto had a supportive family, was educated and had a job at the time, his motivation for the crime was due to “immaturity and keeping bad company”, and he lacked the skills to avoid trouble.