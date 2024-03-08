Downtown GT road work to continue 50 feet at a time

Roadworks in George Town

(CNS): Work on the roads and the paving of parts of George Town is moving to the next stage of the National Roads Authority’s Traffic Diversion Plan, which is part of the Central Business District Enhancement Project (CBDEP). According to an update from the infrastructure ministry, work will be carried out in sections of about 50 feet at a time to help minimise disruption to businesses and pedestrians in the area but will affect motorists travelling along Edward Street, Main Street, Cardinall Avenue and Dr Roy’s Drive.

“We have been pleased with the flow of vehicle traffic through Central George Town throughout the first two phases of the Traffic Diversion Plan, and we are confident that the NRA’s approach, which has broken down the works into smaller sections, will continue to keep the project teams moving as quickly as possible through the central business district,” said CBDEP Project Manager Keisha Callender from the Public Works Department.

Since the project began earlier this year, CUC and the Water Authority Cayman have completed work to the underground infrastructure along the south section of Edward Street, with upgrades now continuing north to Fort Street.

At the same time, CBDEP contractor Robson Construction has begun the next stage of overground enhancements, which includes installing deep and fire wells and electrical work for George Town’s new lighting plan at the George Town Post Office intersection.

The core project team and key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing, Infrastructure, Transport and Development, Robson Construction, CUC, WAC and the RCIPS, continue to meet weekly to discuss progress on the project and feedback. Every member is actively involved and has influence over their area of responsibility, making sure the project runs smoothly and any concerns are resolved promptly and effectively, officials stated in a release about the project, which began in 2020.

“The CBDEP is a large-scale and complex capital project with many stakeholders involved, but by using the Critical Path Method in our project management and regular offsite and onsite meetings, we are making good progress,” said the George Town Manager and Revitalisation Initiative Coordinator Colin Lumsden. “Thank you to our team for working together and to the George Town community for your continued patience and support.”