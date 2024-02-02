West Bay church gets $450k from CIG for shelter

(L-R) DCFS Community Development Officer for West Bay Vanda Powery, HCCI Director, Dani Coleman, Deputy Premier André Ebanks, Pastor Stanwyck Myles, McKeeva Bush MP, MIISD Chief Officer Tamara Ebanks and DCFS Director Paulinda Mendoza-Williams

The new building for the Church of God Chapel in West Bay

(CNS): The Church of God Chapel in West Bay has received a grant from the public purse of $450,000 towards the redevelopment of the church building, which will include an emergency shelter for 200 people from the surrounding community. The money has come from unused capital expenditure in the 2023 budgets of the social development and infrastructure ministries and is expected to help complete the project, which has been underway for many years but stalled due to increasing costs.

“Following structural damage caused by Hurricane Ivan in 2004, the decision to rebuild was made possible through a combination of insurance proceeds, fundraising efforts, and support from a prior government more than a decade ago, reaching a commendable 60% completion,” according to a release from the Ministry of Investment, Innovation, and Social Development (MIISD), which supplied $300,000 towards the grant. The rest of the money ($150,000) was supplied by the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure.

The church on Town Hall Road, located in McKeeva Bush MP’s constituency of West Bay West, received at least CI$350,000 from the controversial Nation Building Fund in 2010 and 2011 while Bush was premier.

However, the project is still far from complete and has languished while construction costs have gone up, the release said. The existing hall is 4,118 square feet, while the new partially finished building is 10,296 square feet, and the ministry said it is at a pivotal stage, with walls erected, hurricane-grade windows installed, a front glass door in place, lobby lights installed, and the roof of the lobby completed, but it is still without a main roof.

Since 2007, the church has pledged to use the new building as an emergency shelter in the event of hurricanes and other major disasters, and as a community centre where the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) can provide social programming for the residents of West Bay.

The church estimates that the new building, when operating as a shelter, can comfortably accommodate 200 people. The facility will have four restrooms, including two in the adjoining church hall, with seven toilets, two showers, a fully functional kitchen, and provisions for an on-site generator. A large cistern under the church hall ensures a reliable water supply, the ministry said.

The district of West Bay has grown considerably since the project began, making the need for the

building’s completion and the additional emergency shelter space it will provide all the more pressing. Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) Director Danielle Coleman explained the importance of the shelter.

“The completion of this project is crucial for West Bay, especially considering the limited availability of emergency shelters in the district, which currently only has capacity for 625 people. In times of heightened vulnerability during adverse weather events and other large-scale emergencies, the need for secure shelters cannot be overstated,” she said. “Hazard Management, in consultation with the Public Works Department, will be working with the church to ensure the new emergency shelter is built in accordance with international shelter specifications.”

Social Development Minister André Ebanks, who represents the church’s neighbouring constituency of West Bay South, described the grant as “a multi-purpose community investment” that provides “a meaningful contribution towards” an additional secure shelter in the district, additional space for social programmes, and beautification of the district.

The church aims to raise a total of CI$1 million to finish the facility and supporting infrastructure, and Ebanks said that the grant “should stimulate fundraising efforts by the church to bring the project to fruition”.

Pastor Stanwyck Myles thanked the government on behalf of the church and the congregation, saying the grant brought them “closer to realising our vision for a new building and reliable emergency shelter for the West Bay community”.