US tourist jailed for 6½ yrs for smuggling trace of fentanyl
(CNS): In the first successful prosecution of an individual for smuggling the highly addictive and dangerous opioid fentanyl into the Cayman Islands, a US national was given a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence in court Tuesday. Adrian Frederick Scales (27) was convicted of importing 0.09 grams of fentanyl in Summary Court last summer. Scales was travelling to Cayman as a tourist when he was caught with a trace of the powder in his backpack. Although a very small amount, given the potency of the drug, it could still be fatal.
Scales denied the importation charge but made no comment at the time of his arrest. During the trial, he claimed that he was unaware he was in possession of the drug because he had loaned the bag to someone else before travelling. The magistrate did not believe Scales, who did not make the claim until he appeared in court.
Because there are no precedent cases here and this jurisdiction has very limited experience dealing with fentanyl, prior to sentencing, the courts consulted with US authorities about its potency and dangers.
Very few arrests have been made in connection with this drug to date. However, Customs and Border Control has said that its officers are now finding and seizing the drug at the airport, and CBS Director Charles Clifford has said the Class A narcotic is giving cause for concern. While the drug is by no means commonly smuggled here yet, it is something CBC is paying close attention to, he said.
Favorite drug of our US and Canadian ‘friends’. Their usual haunts along SMB are riddled with it and other treats.
Likely he was dealing this poison before he set foot here. It sets a high bar for punishment. However, relative to some of the local crime sentencing the comparative disparity in sentencing is astounding when one can murder someone with a vehicle and face get 5-1/2 years, or be out in 3 years with satisfactory behaviour.
Fentanyl is surely a dangerous drug and can kill. So are guns! So, it’ll be interesting to see the final outcome of the current ongoing case against Russian / Israeli / Canadian male charged with illegal importation of 3 guns and ammunition.
Adrian experienced the Scales of Justice.
Idiot needs to do minimum of 5 years, then deport never to come back. Scum.
Where was this guy from in the US?
Good. Fine him in the amount it cost Cayman to try, convict and house/feed him.