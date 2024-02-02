Trust backs NCA as development outpaces conservation

Booby Pond (courtesy of the Little Cayman District Committee of the National Trust)

(CNS): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands has hit out at those claiming development is being fettered by conservation legislation. The long-established non-profit organisation, which has a permanent seat on the National Conservation Council, has said that it is difficult, if not impossible, to see how the National Conservation Act is stopping development, given that the pace of construction here far is outstripping the pace of conservation.

As the Department of Environment hits back against criticisms from the Central Planning Authority, politicians and the development lobby who claim that development is being curtailed because of the conservation legislation, the National Trust is now weighing in on the debate and pointing out that the Cayman Islands is still a long way from any genuine balance between the environment and the relentless over-development.

“It is difficult, if not impossible, to see how the NCA is seriously impeding development, as some might claim, when we see a skyline filled with cranes and rising buildings, once green spaces cleared to the ground, mangrove forests razed and filled, poorly planned seawalls leading to the disappearance of the peoples’ beaches, and historic structures torn down,” a Trust spokesperson said in a statement. “Currently, the pace of development far outstrips the pace of protection on our islands.”

The Trust said it was “honoured and privileged” to have a seat on the NCC and play a part in the protection of the natural resources that the National Conservation Act provides to the people of Cayman. As a non-governmental organisation, its mandate is to serve the interests of the people of Cayman by protecting the natural and cultural heritage of the islands in perpetuity.

“The National Conservation Act (NCA) established processes to ensure decisions made today do not have a negative impact on our future,” the Trust stated. “As can be seen in other countries and in Cayman’s past, decisions made without careful consideration of the environment can have unintended, unforeseen and irreversible consequences. While development and change are a necessary part of life, Cayman must take a long-term view to ensure that short-term benefits are not outweighed by enduring costs to people’s health and quality of life.”

The Trust added that the “mandate of the NCA is more important now than ever”. Nevertheless, the NPO said it would continue its own efforts to acquire and preserve land that is environmentally valuable to current and future generations of Caymanians. Any such land declared inalienable by the National Trust is protected from development in perpetuity.

The non-profit has asked the community to voice their support for the National Conservation Act and the protections it provides to the natural heritage by contacting their MPs.