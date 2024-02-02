Trial delayed after jury discharged in NHDT case

(CNS): The trial of the former chair of the National Housing Development Trust has been delayed due to unexpected connections between jury members and witnesses or the defendant. After the crown prosecutor outlined the case against Geoffry William Ebanks on Thursday morning, two jurors raised concerns about their connections to the case and were both discharged, leaving only six, including one alternate, rather than the usual seven members.

While the law permits a trial to go ahead with just six jurors, given the length and complexity of this anti-corruption case, a decision was made to discharge the entire panel in order to secure a seven-person jury.

It is not unusual in this jurisdiction, given the size of the jury pool, for jurors to know the defendants, witnesses, police officers or even the lawyers involved in a case. While most people can put aside fleeting connections in order to deliver an unbiased verdict based on the evidence, the process must not only be fair but also perceived to be fair.

Ebanks was bailed to return on 12 February for jury selection, but no date has been set for when the trial will take place.

