Soto dodges conviction in gun possession case

Eric Brian Williams Soto, accompanied by prison guards, on a visit to the scene of the crime during the murder trial

(CNS): Eric Brian Williams Soto (23), who was recently convicted of manslaughter in the 2022 shooting death of Harry Elliott (63), was acquitted last month of illegal gun charges in relation to another incident. Defence attorney Keith Myers made a successful application during a jury trial that there was no case to answer because the crown had not presented any evidence that his client was in possession or control of a gun that was found in a car he had rented.

After the crown had presented its case to the jury last month, Myers made the application that Soto was guilty of the possession of a loaded firearm in that it was recovered from the car he had rented. But he argued that the crown had failed to prove that Soto had any possession of control over the weapon.

He and Justin Kyle Jackson, his partner in crime in the robbery gone wrong that resulted in the death of Elliott, were arrested in April 2022 for gun possession and later charged.

The RCIPS had received a report that Jackson, a suspect in the fatal shooting that happened a few weeks before, had been seen in West Bay armed with a gun, which he had pointed at another individual before leaving in a white vehicle. Police officers tracked the car, a Toyota Yaris, and then began a pursuit.

The rental car crashed during the chase and both Soto and Jackson then fled on foot. During the incident, armed officers fired at the men, though no one was hit.

The handgun was recovered in the foot well of the driver’s side of the vehicle, but there was no forensic evidence linking the defendant to it. Neither Soto’s DNA nor his fingerprints were found on the weapon.

Police officers testified at trial that during the chase, the gun was waved around in the car, but they could not tell at the time which of the two men was holding it. Following their arrest, Soto was charged, largely on the basis that he had rented the car and there was a gun in it that had been visible to all, making him liable for its possession. There was evidence that Jackson was driving the car, and he later pleaded guilty to possessing the firearm.

However, Myers argued that the only evidence the crown had against the defendant was that he had hired the car, nothing more.

The judge found that the prosecution had not shown that Soto had any power or control over the gun. She said that being the renter of the car, without more evidence, did not amount to the possession and control necessary for a finding of the offence of possession of a firearm. As a result, she directed the jury to find Soto not guilty of the charges.

Nevertheless, Soto was remanded in custody as he and Jackson are due to be sentenced in the coming weeks for the manslaughter of Elliott.