RCIPS closes flooded roads

Road closures in George Town

Cracked Conch Area – West Bay

North West Road-Town Hall Road

(CNS): A number of roads on Grand Cayman have been closed due to the severe weather conditions: North West Point Road (vicinity of Cracked Conch), Junction of North West Point Road/Town Hall Road, Eastern Ave/North Church Street, Bodden Road, Mary Street, Broiler Road. On the maps above provided by the RCIPS, the red dots are the locations of the closed roads.

The RCIPS also said that barricades put in place for the safety of the general public during the storm have been removed by members of the public, though it’s unclear if this is due to stupidity or malice. The RCIPS warned people not to remove them. Anyone removing or pulling aside police barricades will be arrested if they are found to be obstructing police in the execution of their duties, the RCIPS said.