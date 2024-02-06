RCIPS closes flooded roads
(CNS): A number of roads on Grand Cayman have been closed due to the severe weather conditions: North West Point Road (vicinity of Cracked Conch), Junction of North West Point Road/Town Hall Road, Eastern Ave/North Church Street, Bodden Road, Mary Street, Broiler Road. On the maps above provided by the RCIPS, the red dots are the locations of the closed roads.
The RCIPS also said that barricades put in place for the safety of the general public during the storm have been removed by members of the public, though it’s unclear if this is due to stupidity or malice. The RCIPS warned people not to remove them. Anyone removing or pulling aside police barricades will be arrested if they are found to be obstructing police in the execution of their duties, the RCIPS said.
Category: Local News
When they arrest them, what crime will they be charged with?
Why exactly are schools on Walkers Road closed?? Another failure of our education system; too eager to let kids off even if the sky clouds over!!
Unbelievable!!
Public circumstances and happenings remain unclear because the police are rarely deployed in the communities they are paid to serve, with their eyes open. The cruise control “set-it and forget-it” method of public policing isn’t working at any time of the day, or weather. Kurt needs to stop blaming his clients, we are so tired of it. Just show up, and stand guard if that’s what you intend to do.