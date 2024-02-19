PPM poses 21 questions to UPM ahead of parliament

Deputy Opposition Leader Joey Hew (file photo)

(CNS): All of the PPM opposition members have submitted questions for the UPM Government in preparation for the next meeting of parliament, scheduled to start on 26 February. The 21 questions cover a range of topics, such as the proposed runway, the new development plan, and the remaining life of the dump.

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart is asking nine questions during the meeting, including one for the labour minister about what has happened to the minimum wage report that the government received in October and when it will be made public.

McTaggart will also be asking Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, in her capacity as finance minister, what additional revenue was expected to be raised in 2024 and 2025 by the increase in stamp duty on “high-end” property that was announced in the budget but has since been reconsidered.

When she announced the policy, the premier did not say how much revenue could have been generated from such a move, nor did she elaborate when she made the U-turn. According to a recent poll on CNS, 79% of readers who took part supported raising duty on luxury properties in some way.

McTaggart will also be grilling the premier on the full schedule of fees and charges across the public sector that have been or will be increased in 2024 and 2025, as well as the percentage increases over the 2023 figure and the total additional revenue expected to be generated.

Deputy Opposition Leader Joey Hew (GTN) will be asking five questions, including one for Planning Minister Jay Ebanks on whether the long-awaited public transportation plan has been accepted by Cabinet and if anything is being done as a result. He will also ask Social Development Minister André Ebanks what targets have been set for improved customer service at the Needs Assessment Unit.

Moses Kirkconnell (CBW&LC) will be asking Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan about airlift to the Sister Islands. He will also ask the minister about the number of paying passengers travelling on the Cayman Airways Barbados route and its impact on the LA flight.

Barbara Conolly (GTS) has questions for the premier in her role as education minister about school inspections and whether or not the school meals programme has been assessed.

David Wight (GTW) will be asking Sports Minister Isaac Rankine about local athletes taking part in the Paralympics in Paris. He will also ask Home Affairs Minister Sabrina Turner whether or not she plans to amend the Misuse of Drugs Act to address the ‘hallucinogenic substances and amphetamine derivatives’ currently not included in the law.

The government is expected to present a number of amendment bills relating to the financial sector as well as the long-anticipated consumer protection bill. The UPM has also submitted two motions: one to establish a Fuel Review Select Committee and one to issue a deed of indemnity to the Cayman Airways Board of Directors.

Both the opposition and government backbenchers had until Thursday evening to submit parliamentary questions and private members’ motions