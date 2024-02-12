PPM leader attacks minister over tourism figures

PPM Leader Roy McTaggart delivers a message about tourism

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has taken aim at Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan over the final tally of visitors in 2023 and what he said was a lack of ambition for the 2024 target. McTaggart said that most of this destination’s regional competitors had already reached their pre-pandemic arrival numbers, while at the end of 2023, Cayman had reached 85% of its record-breaking half a million stayover guests who came in 2019, and urgent action was needed to boost the sector.

In a video message, McTaggart accused the government of “inaction and complacency” over the struggling tourism industry. Even though the government collected a record-breaking sum in accommodation tax and many believe the local infrastructure is not keeping up with growth, the Progressives want a return to the huge numbers of both cruise passengers and stayover guests arriving before the pandemic closed the borders.

McTaggart is calling for action to attract more tourists to fund the businesses and jobs that depend on the sector, even though the number of locals working in tourism is still fairly low and the sector is staffed largely by expatriate workers on minimum wage.

He said the current state of the Cayman Islands tourism industry was “extremely worrying”, and despite claims by the government during the budget debate that there would be a full recovery by the end of the year, that was not the case. He said the predictions for the end of 2024 also fell below the 2019 peak, showing that the new UPM premier and tourism minister have been overly optimistic.

“It’s time for innovative strategies and collaborative efforts to rejuvenate tourism, focus on sustainable tourist products and ensure the industry’s future prosperity,” the PPM leader stated. He said the Progressives could help to come up with a strategic tourism model, which he claimed could be sustainable, maintaining that waiting for the next election and a new government would be too late.