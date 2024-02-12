Plane hits and knocks over airport stairs truck at ORIA

Truck overturned at ORIA (from social media)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) has begun an investigation into how a Delta 737-900 aircraft from Atlanta managed to hit and knock over a stairs truck on the apron at Owen Roberts International Airport on Friday and damage the wing as the plane pulled up to park. Video circulating on social media taken by a passenger on the plane shows the immediate aftermath of the collision with the truck and several FADS employees coming to the scene.

According to the CIAA, no injuries were reported, and flight operations at the airport were impacted for around 20 minutes while the Cayman Islands Fire Service arrived. Delta arranged for a relief flight for passengers who were scheduled to depart on the flight. No other details have been released.

According to a press release, the CIAA is trying to find out what happened and prevent it from happening again. “The safety and security of our passengers is our top priority,” the release stated. “We are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances that led to this occurrence and collaborating closely with airport partners to prevent such incidents in the future.”