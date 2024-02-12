Local driver jailed for 57 months for killing nurse

Crash on South Sound Road 23 April 2021

(CNS): Kesley Arnoldo Martinez-Ebanks (28) was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison last week in relation to a head-on collision in South Sound almost three years ago in which Kiarah Perkins Williams (32) was killed and three other people were injured. Ebank initially denied the charges but then pleaded guilty in August last year to causing death by dangerous driving. He was remanded in custody after the sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Williams (32) was from the United States and had come to the Cayman Islands to work as a nurse at the Health Service Authority. She was driving a Honda Fit when she was hit by Ebanks’ Changan CS75 SUV at around 1:00am on 23 May 2021 by Palm Springs apartments.