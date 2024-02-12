Local driver jailed for 57 months for killing nurse
(CNS): Kesley Arnoldo Martinez-Ebanks (28) was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison last week in relation to a head-on collision in South Sound almost three years ago in which Kiarah Perkins Williams (32) was killed and three other people were injured. Ebank initially denied the charges but then pleaded guilty in August last year to causing death by dangerous driving. He was remanded in custody after the sentencing hearing on Thursday.
Williams (32) was from the United States and had come to the Cayman Islands to work as a nurse at the Health Service Authority. She was driving a Honda Fit when she was hit by Ebanks’ Changan CS75 SUV at around 1:00am on 23 May 2021 by Palm Springs apartments.
Kiarah was such a lovely person. This is yet another example of how many lives can be impacted by the carnage on our roads. Kiarah was killed, others injured, and a young man going to prison. There are no winners here. Every young person who learns how to drive needs to have it drilled into them that they are operating a machine which could become a deadly weapon, and that they need to drive with due care and concern at all times, in all situations. Be safe, Cayman.
It’s never enough.
The amount of f**kwitted driving here is only getting worse, too.
I feel for the victim and all her family and friends who miss her. Gone, due to stupidity of someone else.
1 life = 57 months. This is a shameful sentence. His real punishment will come when he meets his maker