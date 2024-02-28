Legal issues pause Bush trial as crown wraps up case

McKeeva Bush arrives at court on Tuesday

(CNS): The crown is close to finishing its presentation of the case against McKeeva Bush for the alleged indecent assault of two civil servants at a cocktail party at the Ritz Hotel in September 2022. However, the jury was sent away for the second day on Tuesday as lawyers in the case engaged in a number of applications and arguments before the judge relating to the law.

The crown has called five witnesses in person: both of the women who the crown says were assaulted, one of the women’s husbands who was also at the event, and two of the police officers involved in the case. In addition, some witness statements have been read to the jury.

This week, the crown and defence are expected to agree on a list of facts about the case, which will also be presented to the jury. The defence will then be given his opportunity to call witnesses, and if he chooses, Bush can take the stand himself.

The case continues.