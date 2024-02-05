Illegal vendors still operating at Seven Mile Beach

Enforcement officers at Public Beach

(CNS): Thirty-four vendors received official permits last week to trade at Seven Mile Public Beach, chosen from 120 applicants, but it appears that people are still operating at the location illegally. Last week, the RCIPS, the Public Lands Inspectorate (PLI), Customs and Border Control (CBC) and the Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) conducted a joint operation and found people selling drugs, illegal booze and other activities not allowed at the popular spot.

A 21-year-old work permit holder who was arrested for possession of ganja and suspicion of consumption was also ticketed by DCI for offences under the Trade and Business Licensing Act (2021 Revision). The PLI also seized a quantity of alcoholic beverages belonging to other vendors operating illegally who had fled the scene.

Last month, the vendors with permission to trade at the location went through a series of orientation and training sessions to familiarise them with the requirements, responsibilities and expectations outlined in the Seven Mile Beach Vendor Policy, and to address any concerns raised by the vendors.

“It is essential to educate vendors about their role as ambassadors of the public beach and to ensure compliance with the requirements set forth in the vendor policy,” said Jared McGill, the secretary of the Public Lands Commission. “By implementing a permit system with clear terms and conditions, we aim to bring vending under control and maintain the integrity of Seven Mile Beach as a cherished public asset.”

During the orientation and training sessions, various topics were covered, including the objectives of the Seven Mile Beach Vendor Policy, expected code of conduct and ethics, designated vending areas, provisional approval requirements, terms and conditions, and deadlines.

The Public Lands Commission said the sessions were instrumental in enhancing vendor education and awareness, ultimately contributing to the effective management of Seven Mile Beach. Moving forward, the PLI remains committed to working closely with vendors to maintain the beach’s beauty and appeal for residents and tourists alike, the commission said.