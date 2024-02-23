Ex Pirates Week boss heads Commissions Secretariat

Melanie McField

(CNS): Melanie McField has taken over as manager of the Commissions Secretariat, which is responsible for the provision of strategic and operational support to the six independent commissions established under the Cayman Islands Constitution. McField is a Caymanian with over 20 years of experience in marketing, communications and event management and ten years at senior management level.

She comes to the job from the Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF), where she was director of programmes. Before that, she served as the director of the Pirates Week Festival.

Deputy Chief Officer of the Portfolio of the Civil Service (PoCS) Lauren Knight, who has oversight of the Secretariat, said she looked forward to McField’s capable leadership and strategic direction. “I welcome Melanie to PoCS and the wider Civil Service family and look forward to supporting her in the role as she works to ensure the delivery of the Secretariat’s mandate.”

McField said she was excited about the opportunities ahead. “Our dedicated team will continue to uphold the highest standards of efficiency, transparency, and fairness in assisting the chairs and members of each commission. Together, we will work towards fostering a collaborative environment that promotes excellence and serves the best interests of all stakeholders. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the Commissions Secretariat and advancing our mission.”