Damaged coastal structures will need repair permits

Storm damage at La Esperanza (from social media)

(CNS): Owners of docks, seawalls and other coastal structures that were damaged this week during the Nor’wester which crossed the Cayman Islands must apply for coastal works permits before they begin repair work. According to a press release from the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, reconstruction work on existing shoreline structures damaged during the storm will require prior approval but no fees will be required.

Once approved, the reconstruction must be the same dimensions, in the same location and footprint made from the same materials as per the original Coastal Works Permit.

Unauthorised coastal works, including unapproved reconstructions and repairs to existing permitted structures, could end with fines or penalties, as per section 21 of the National Conservation Act, owners are being warned.

However, the ministry said it would make every effort to expedite reconstruction and repair requests. Once received, applications may take one to two weeks depending on the complexity and number of applications, to be processed and approved.

The necessary application form can be downloaded here. Completed applications should be submitted via email to coastal.works@gov.ky for processing. The ministry also said the public should submit the necessary applications to the planning department for any land-based repairs or construction works.

Meanwhile, as the government continues its work assessing damage to public buildings and infrastructure, Customs and Border Control has said that its office at the Creek Dock on Cayman Brac is closed until further notice because of storm damage caused to the port facility.

For help, ask at the Customer Service Counter at Stake Bay in District Administration Building #3, located at 206 Stake Bay Front Road, or call the office at 949-4579 and select option #8.

Details of the reopening will be released once all necessary repairs to the Port Warehouse have been completed. The CBC and the Port Authority are working jointly to assist importers with the clearance of goods and related arrangements.