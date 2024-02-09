Damaged coastal structures will need repair permits
(CNS): Owners of docks, seawalls and other coastal structures that were damaged this week during the Nor’wester which crossed the Cayman Islands must apply for coastal works permits before they begin repair work. According to a press release from the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, reconstruction work on existing shoreline structures damaged during the storm will require prior approval but no fees will be required.
Once approved, the reconstruction must be the same dimensions, in the same location and footprint made from the same materials as per the original Coastal Works Permit.
Unauthorised coastal works, including unapproved reconstructions and repairs to existing permitted structures, could end with fines or penalties, as per section 21 of the National Conservation Act, owners are being warned.
However, the ministry said it would make every effort to expedite reconstruction and repair requests. Once received, applications may take one to two weeks depending on the complexity and number of applications, to be processed and approved.
The necessary application form can be downloaded here. Completed applications should be submitted via email to coastal.works@gov.ky for processing. The ministry also said the public should submit the necessary applications to the planning department for any land-based repairs or construction works.
Meanwhile, as the government continues its work assessing damage to public buildings and infrastructure, Customs and Border Control has said that its office at the Creek Dock on Cayman Brac is closed until further notice because of storm damage caused to the port facility.
For help, ask at the Customer Service Counter at Stake Bay in District Administration Building #3, located at 206 Stake Bay Front Road, or call the office at 949-4579 and select option #8.
Details of the reopening will be released once all necessary repairs to the Port Warehouse have been completed. The CBC and the Port Authority are working jointly to assist importers with the clearance of goods and related arrangements.
Category: Local News
Never going to happen. Most of them have already finished and are reopen.
“….but no fees will be required.” History has been made within CIG!!
Maybe we can get it right this time.
What exactly is Coastal Works knowledge of safe and compliant construction?
Time to review these structures and plan for their removal.
Good opportunity to rescue our greatest natural resource from private encroachments.
This part just doesn’t make sense to me:
“Once approved, the reconstruction must be the same dimensions, in the same location and footprint made from the same materials as per the original Coastal Works Permit.”
I think an updated or new permit would make more sense.
Wouldn’t it be better to reconstruct using stronger materials than before?
Wouldn’t it be better to relocate further from the coast when/where possible?
How many times does one need to touch a hot stove to realize that it doesn’t make sense?
Owners/developers knew that would be the case when they got their original setback variances etc. Pay up.
Here’s what’s going to happen though: Owners (developers long gone onto the next “project”) will make Insurance Claims and receive large payouts to rebuild (likely on the same footprint with approval from Planning Dept, / CPA). Insurance companies will raise rates for ALL of us! Follow the money peeps – that’s where the truth is!