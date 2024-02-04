CINWS issues severe weather alert and marine warning

(CNS): A marine warning is in effect for all of the Cayman Islands for Monday and Tuesday as a strong cold front is expected to enter this area tomorrow morning. According to the Cayman Island National Weather Service, there is a strong high-pressure system behind the front over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. As the front moves east of the Cayman Islands, near gale-force winds and very rough seas are expected as the pressure gradient increases across the northwest Caribbean.

According to the forecast, residents can expect to see wave heights of four to six feet through the day tomorrow, increasing to nine to 13 feet overnight with swells of one to three feet likely along the south and west coasts. On Tuesday, wave heights are expected to be nine to 13 feet, decreasing to eight to ten feet by evening, with swells during the day Tuesday of up to five feet along western coasts.

Winds on Monday will be moderate west to southwest, 10-15 knots in the early morning before veering westerly by the afternoon, rising to up to 20 knots with strong to near-gale force west to northwest winds of up to 30 knots by late evening. Then, on Tuesday, strong to near-gale force west to northwest winds will also be up to 30 knots, with higher gusts in the early morning decreasing by the evening.

The weather service said all residents should exercise caution.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands said that given the forecast information for westerly winds, the west coast of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman could potentially experience more significant impacts than other coastal areas. Residents should be aware that swells could start affecting the western coasts, including Seven Mile Beach and the George Town Harbour area, on Sunday. Vessels should seek safe shelter.