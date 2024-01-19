Traffic to be diverted for downtown project

Artist’s rendition of CBEP Phase 2

(CNS): New diversions will go into effect in Central George Town mid-morning on Tuesday as the National Roads Authority (NRA) begins the next stage of Phase 2 of the George Town Revitalisation Initiative’s Central Business District Enhancement Project (CBEP), according to a release from the infrastructure ministry. This stage of the works is expected to take about six months and will see various changes to the traffic flow in the capital as more of the central business district is paved over and eventually closed off to traffic.

Traffic Diversion Plan broken down into phases (click to enlarge)

It includes upgrades to CUC’s underground infrastructure on Edward Street, Main Street, Fort Street and Shedden Road, and overground enhancements to Edward Street, Main Street and the George Town Post Office intersection. That work will be carried out by Robson Construction.

Officials said the work schedule was established in consultation with the project’s key stakeholders, including the RCIPS, the Cayman Islands Fire Service, the Health Services Authority, the Public Transport Unit and the Department of Public Safety Communications. It has been broken down into sub-phases to help “facilitate a smooth roll-out and the least disruption to local businesses, residents and the public at each stage”.

Dennis Harris, the Public Works Department’s project manager, said, “Each stage has been meticulously reviewed by the NRA’s team of engineers, who have studied the flow of traffic around town and trialled each diversion route. The Traffic Diversion Plan mimics the schedule of works and incorporates coning rather than fencing so that the teams can move through each work area swiftly and with little disruption.”

The first stage of the CBEP Phase 2 was completed last year. Once this phase is complete, it will connect CBEP Phase 1 (the pedestrianisation of Cardinall Avenue) and Phase 3, which is slated to include further underground and overground enhancements to Main Street.

“After weeks of operational planning and finalising orders for materials, we are excited to remobilise next week,” said George Town Manager and Revitalisation Initiative Coordinator Colin Lumsden. He added in the release that this project was “big in scale and big in impact for the revitalisation of our capital”.

The revamp of the capital was first announced in 2015, but many of the initial goals have yet to materialise. These included creating mixed-use developments, sorting out the 14,000 parking spaces dotted around Central George Town, planting more mature trees, and providing more amenities for tourists, such as public bathrooms.

Another goal was to update planning legislation, such as amending the minimum plot size requirements for development, but this has also not been achieved as the ministry has focused almost exclusively on building new roads or paving over old ones to create a concrete pedestrian area.

The first traffic diversions will come into effect on Tuesday, 23 January, at 11am, and drivers are asked to exercise caution when travelling along Edward Street, Main Street, Cardinall Avenue and Dr Roy’s Drive.