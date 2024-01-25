Traffic cops dish out speeding tickets over holiday weekend
(CNS): The RCIPS issued dozens of speeding tickets and other traffic citations over the National Heroes holiday weekend, 19-23 January, in the Eastern Districts of Grand Cayman and on Cayman Brac. Following Operation Winter Guardian, the seasonal road safety campaign at the end of last year, the RCIPS is continuing enhanced traffic enforcement with Operation Borage. Officers issued 53 speeding tickets on the two islands and another 43 tickets for other traffic offences.
Road safety operations were also carried out in George Town and West Bay, with additional prosecutions for offences such as using a mobile phone while driving, driving without insurance, and DUI. Officers also focused on community engagement and inspections at locations known for anti-social activities.
“The purpose of these enforcement efforts is not only to prosecute and deter traffic offences but also to deter more serious crimes by restricting the movement of those who would commit them,” said Superintendent Richard Barrow. “We continue our commitment to promoting road safety, especially during periods of increased road activity, as we work with our partners in government to support the National Road Safety Strategy, ‘Safe Roads, Safe Cayman: The Road to Zero’.”
These JDF rejects stand up on the straightest highways to ticket people doing 52 mph instead of being where it actually matters.
The only time I’ve encountered a traffic police officer in Cayman is an expat who tried to ticket me in my own private property during covid.
More stringent enforcement of traffic laws including speeding, excess window tinting, driving without a license and/or insurance.
The latter two need big consequences such as immediate expulsion from the Islands.
How many are Jamaicans ?
When will our laws be updated to allow automated speed cameras to take over this activity?
They could be mobile units so positioning could be moved around. Maybe these devices could also pick up vehicles without front license plates which is against the law. Or those that still have old plates, unreadable plates, etc. They can even work at night.
Paying officers to conduct this activity is a waste of my tax money. Plus there is NO favouritism given.
So, less than 20 tickets a day?
Why even publicise this? between regular uniform and traffic, this is what they achieved?
Hang about Old Man Bay, in the quietest of districts for a day and you’ll beat this!
the amount of crashes everyday tells you the real story of how the police farce are doing…
To be fair, it’s not RCIPS’s fault that DVDL give driving licenses to people who are simply incapable of driving safely at any speed.
free money making solution:
bring in private run traffic police who are funded by fines.
cig will makes 10x times as much on fines.
police can then do real work or we can reduce their numbers.
win-win-win.
It would be the biggest cluster you’ve ever seen. People would drive off, they would be assaulted on a daily basis, there would be corruption issues. The police would then have to be brought in…
Just saw a lovely silver Honda Accord with several productive looking individuals in, off Eastern Avenue if you can believe it. Windows down, music playing loudly, no license plate on the front, the fog lights were LED and set to cycle through blue, red, and green as though flashing.
I reckon there was at least $400+ in ticketable offenses right there. No seatbelts, lights that are not white/ yellow, and license plate not displayed correctly.
The driver wasn’t exactly being low profile, yet I bet he won’t be pulled over in the near future.
Only when there is a shady tree to stand over and never in the rain.
Operation Caymanian traffic ticket!
How many Jamaicans were prosecuted? asking for a friend on the cruise ship.
Country of origin isn’t asked for.
Were any tickets issued at night when the most dangerous accidents happen?
not if the premiere turns up…..
shame on you wayne
You could have this amount of infractions ticketed in a single day if you got off your asses. Furthermore, nobody cares whether your year-end traffic ticket quotas are being met or not. Arrest actual criminals.
Agreed. They need to start using mobile Radar in their vehicles. The minute they sat up on the road side everyone starts blinking their lights at on coming traffic alerting them to Rdar ahead.
Still amazes me the Police vehicles all have Blue lights lit Day and Night on the roof. Any criminal with the smallest Brain sees them coming for blocks. Why do they have these lights on other then to Alert you they are in the area.