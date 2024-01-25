Traffic cops dish out speeding tickets over holiday weekend

RCIPS traffic unit officers (file photo)

(CNS): The RCIPS issued dozens of speeding tickets and other traffic citations over the National Heroes holiday weekend, 19-23 January, in the Eastern Districts of Grand Cayman and on Cayman Brac. Following Operation Winter Guardian, the seasonal road safety campaign at the end of last year, the RCIPS is continuing enhanced traffic enforcement with Operation Borage. Officers issued 53 speeding tickets on the two islands and another 43 tickets for other traffic offences.

Road safety operations were also carried out in George Town and West Bay, with additional prosecutions for offences such as using a mobile phone while driving, driving without insurance, and DUI. Officers also focused on community engagement and inspections at locations known for anti-social activities.

“The purpose of these enforcement efforts is not only to prosecute and deter traffic offences but also to deter more serious crimes by restricting the movement of those who would commit them,” said Superintendent Richard Barrow. “We continue our commitment to promoting road safety, especially during periods of increased road activity, as we work with our partners in government to support the National Road Safety Strategy, ‘Safe Roads, Safe Cayman: The Road to Zero’.”