Man stabbed during bar brawl on Cayman Brac
(CNS): A man who was stabbed in the chest during a fight at La Esperanza bar on Watering Place Road, Cayman Brac, on Saturday, 27 January, is in stable condition after surgery at Faith Hospital. Police were alerted to the man’s injuries after he had arrived at the hospital just before noon with a serious stab wound he had received earlier that morning.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information is asked to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.
Share your vote!
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
The failure to address violent crime on Cayman has lead the thug-lets on the Brac to copy their criminal bredren.
Bracstabbers, they’re the worst!
I bet you’ve been waiting forever to use that word.
What if you find out the assailant isn’t a Bracker? Hopefully we will find out one way or the other, but not holding my breath.
Not really. The word brac interchanged with back just happens to fit. If the assailant isn’t a Bracker, it still would be a stabbing on the Brac, so for comedic value, it’s still solid.
On that note, I have discovered that being stabbed by a local and being stabbed by a foreigner hurts in equal measure.
Anyways, stay tuned, I’ll be brac in future posts, and that’s no bluff.
Because we violence, the outer islands have to get in on the act.