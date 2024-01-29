Man stabbed during bar brawl on Cayman Brac

La Esperanza, Cayman Brac

(CNS): A man who was stabbed in the chest during a fight at La Esperanza bar on Watering Place Road, Cayman Brac, on Saturday, 27 January, is in stable condition after surgery at Faith Hospital. Police were alerted to the man’s injuries after he had arrived at the hospital just before noon with a serious stab wound he had received earlier that morning.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information is asked to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.