Delays on EIA for Port Zeus due to developers
(CNS): Frank Schilling, the developer behind the proposed Port Zeus (Brac Marina Village), has incorrectly claimed that the Department of Environment was responsible for delays in producing an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project. However, the DoE explained Wednesday that the nine-month delay to the establishment of the project’s Environmental Assessment Board was due to the time it took for the project’s consultancy firm to prepare the draft terms of reference on how the EIA would proceed.
Schilling, the dot.com millionaire turned developer, is the latest person to incorrectly criticise the DoE over delays in development. However, the department is responding to its growing number of critics and defending the work it does to try to prevent unsustainable development.
The DoE is seeking to raise public understanding of the processes under the conservation law, the battle its experts have trying to curb the excesses of developers, and the misinformation that is being promoted by those who seek to remove even reasonable constraints on development. In the most recent statement about the increasing spread of false information, DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie explained the EIA process:
“There is a misinformed idea that an EIA is a lengthy process conducted by the DoE, but an EIA is in fact carried out by the project proponent or applicant, with oversight from an Environmental Assessment Board (EAB). The EAB is formed specifically for each project and thus composed of relevant Government authorities, including the DoE. The EIA process and the timelines for the EAB to respond to submission of key documents are set out in the National Conservation Act EIA Directive (2016).”
The developers or owners behind a project are supposed to prepare and conduct the EIA, which is then reviewed by the EAB. The length of time an EIA takes is usually controlled by the proponent and their consultants and depends on the nature of the project.
“The Terms of Reference (TOR) are the ‘recipe’ for the EIA, including all of the studies needed to fully inform the final EIA report,” Ebanks-Petrie explained. Once the draft TOR document is finalised, there is a public consultation process organised by the developers and their consultants, as laid out in the EIA Directive.
“This ensures not only transparency of the project details but the opportunity for the public to comment on the project and identify any important considerations which were missed and should be addressed by the EIA,” she said.
“The EIA process is an integral part of sustainable thinking and planning before major development projects begin to ensure all of the impacts to people and nature are considered within the framework of the project,” Ebanks-Petrie added, stressing that EIAs are not decisions; they are information reports to help decision-makers make fully informed decisions.
As EIAs are all public, the DoE has reproduced a timeline of the Port Zeus EIA process to counter the false information that appeared in a recent article in the Cayman Compass, largely based on inaccurate claims made by the developer.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News
Hold them all to account DOE!! Please don’t ease any of them up! Because that’s exactly what they want!! And we locals are the ones suffering for it on all three islands!
Who is drafting the TOR for Schilling, AMR? What experience do they have if any in performing EIAs for like developments? There is of course the possibility of consultants being paid to be deliberately vague and misleading with their TOR. I would hope that Schilling realises that DoE is now wise to any attempts to pull the wool. Maybe this is why he’s crying fowl?
Developers need to realise and fulfill their obligations with regard to the process. Blaming stakeholders in the process is just plain unprofessional and irresponsible.
What’s very worrying is that the inaccurate narrative being spun around this issue is something that plays right into the hands of the current gang of ministers that want to scrap every process that currently relates to conservation of Cayman’s dwindling environment.
9 months to prepare the draft terms !
9 months !
what a joke …
I realise the artist’s depiction is just that, however it seems crazy for the sea to come up to anywhere near where the Scott Development building is now — that is close to the main road.
Goodbye existing businesses when the next hurricane hits.
No more Barracudas pizza and sushi, that’s for sure.
Also, isn’t the Scott Development building considered a building of national interest by the National Trust?
https://caymanislandsnationaltrust.catalogaccess.com/photos/710
Who are Schillings consultants..?