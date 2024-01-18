Delays on EIA for Port Zeus due to developers

Proposed site of Port Zeus on the northwest coast of Cayman Brac

(CNS): Frank Schilling, the developer behind the proposed Port Zeus (Brac Marina Village), has incorrectly claimed that the Department of Environment was responsible for delays in producing an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project. However, the DoE explained Wednesday that the nine-month delay to the establishment of the project’s Environmental Assessment Board was due to the time it took for the project’s consultancy firm to prepare the draft terms of reference on how the EIA would proceed.

Schilling, the dot.com millionaire turned developer, is the latest person to incorrectly criticise the DoE over delays in development. However, the department is responding to its growing number of critics and defending the work it does to try to prevent unsustainable development.

The DoE is seeking to raise public understanding of the processes under the conservation law, the battle its experts have trying to curb the excesses of developers, and the misinformation that is being promoted by those who seek to remove even reasonable constraints on development. In the most recent statement about the increasing spread of false information, DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie explained the EIA process:

One of the options for Port Zeus, as laid out in the project’s Master Plan (click to enlarge)

“There is a misinformed idea that an EIA is a lengthy process conducted by the DoE, but an EIA is in fact carried out by the project proponent or applicant, with oversight from an Environmental Assessment Board (EAB). The EAB is formed specifically for each project and thus composed of relevant Government authorities, including the DoE. The EIA process and the timelines for the EAB to respond to submission of key documents are set out in the National Conservation Act EIA Directive (2016).”

The developers or owners behind a project are supposed to prepare and conduct the EIA, which is then reviewed by the EAB. The length of time an EIA takes is usually controlled by the proponent and their consultants and depends on the nature of the project.

“The Terms of Reference (TOR) are the ‘recipe’ for the EIA, including all of the studies needed to fully inform the final EIA report,” Ebanks-Petrie explained. Once the draft TOR document is finalised, there is a public consultation process organised by the developers and their consultants, as laid out in the EIA Directive.

“This ensures not only transparency of the project details but the opportunity for the public to comment on the project and identify any important considerations which were missed and should be addressed by the EIA,” she said.

“The EIA process is an integral part of sustainable thinking and planning before major development projects begin to ensure all of the impacts to people and nature are considered within the framework of the project,” Ebanks-Petrie added, stressing that EIAs are not decisions; they are information reports to help decision-makers make fully informed decisions.

As EIAs are all public, the DoE has reproduced a timeline of the Port Zeus EIA process to counter the false information that appeared in a recent article in the Cayman Compass, largely based on inaccurate claims made by the developer.