DEH boss says dump should last until WTE finished

Current state of the George Town dump

(CNS): Based on the current rate of garbage being added to the George Town dump, the Department of Environmental Health is estimating that there should be another four to five years of landfilling space left, hopefully enough time for the completion of the planned, but not yet started, waste-to-energy facility. DEH Director Richard Simms told CNS this week that the department should be able to continue using the landfill at the current site until the ReGen project is up and running.

But if, “for some unfortunate reason”, the dump runs out of space before the WTE is finished, the DEH will have to consider landfilling elsewhere, though Simms confirmed that at this stage, no other site had been identified.

Talks between the Cayman Islands Government and Dart are continuing, but there is no start date in sight for the project, which is expected to take around three years to complete the facility and begin burning rubbish. This, coupled with the growing population, means there is a real risk of the department running out of space to put Grand Cayman’s rubbish.

The government awarded the contract to create a national waste management system that included a waste-to-energy facility at the George Town location to a consortium led by Dart in October 2017, more than six years ago. But talks between the PPM-led government and the island’s biggest landowner dragged on and on. When 2020 drew to a close, there was still no agreement.

However, just weeks before the 2021 general elections, the government went ahead and signed a partially completed deal that paved the way for Dart to begin covering a major part of the existing landfill. This significantly reduced the area for the DEH to put the daily garbage collection and fulfilled one of the developer’s main goals for bidding on the project in the first place, thereby removing a major negotiating tool.

The Progressives were unable to form a government in the wake of the 2021 elections, and the independents formed the ill-fated PACT administration. The new premier, Wayne Panton, who took over the project as part of the new Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, raised significant concerns about the pre-deal agreement that had been signed and entered into further negotiations, which are still going on, as target date after target date comes and goes.

Compounding the problem, the population has soared since the partial remediation work began, and with the return to near pre-pandemic record-breaking tourism numbers, the remaining dump may not have enough space to accommodate the increasing tonnage of trash going to the landfill every day.

In addition, glass recycling stopped after Dart opted not to buy a new crusher to reuse glass in construction, and the remaining recycling is limited to aluminium, dry paper, cardboard, and type 1 and 2 plastics. While the DEH has begun a wheelie-bin kerbside recycling pick-up in Prospect with a view to extending the programme, it still accounts for less than 5% of the daily garbage generated across Grand Cayman.

A long-awaited single-use plastic ban, which would have seen some bags, small water bottles, food containers, straws and other heavily used plastic items banned by 2020, easing the pressure on the landfills, has also failed to materialise.

Simms told CNS that the proposed composting programmes and campaigns to reduce and reuse, which were meant to be part of the integrated project, will not start until the deal with Dart for the entire project is signed. This means that mountains of green waste are still going to the dump, and there is no provision for a reuse exchange centre or any campaigns to get the community to reduce the amount of waste they generate.

Meanwhile, officials have said, yet again, that the negotiations for the ReGen project between the Cayman Islands Government and the Dart Consortium are continuing. “The Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency is working towards sharing more details on updated timelines for the project negotiations in the coming weeks,” a ministry spokesperson told CNS Thursday.

However, the issue has been complicated by the removal of Jennifer Ahearn as chief officer of that ministry. CNS understands that this was due to political pressure put on the Office of the Deputy Governor since the Cabinet reshuffle and formation of the UPM because of a perceived conflict of interest with her husband’s law firm and CUC, which will be using the energy generated by the WTE facility.

As a result, it appears that the negotiations are now being led by Acting Chief Officer Neyka Webster, who joined the ministry just a few months ago.

CNS has asked questions about the reasons for Ahearn’s removal and where she is now. While our questions have been acknowledged, we are still awaiting a response.