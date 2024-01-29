Death or jail awaits gangsters, warns CoP Walton
(CNS): Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton has warned local gangsters that the current tit-for-tat violence and increase in tensions will only end in their death or being locked up if they do not stop. After another man was shot multiple times in the stomach on Friday morning in West Bay, Walton said that anyone who remembers a similar spate of killings in September 2011 doesn’t need to be reminded of what can occur when “these tensions reach a tipping point”.
While the RCIPS has not yet given much information about the escalation in gang tensions and shootings over the last few months, CNS understands that the current tit-for-tat gun violence is tied to unsolved gang-related murders.
“In response to these increased tensions and recent shooting incidents, including the murder on 21 January, the RCIPS Senior Command Team met [Friday] morning to develop a coordinated response focused on disrupting the activities of those persons involved, preventing further incidents from occurring, and arresting and prosecuting those who commit these crimes,” Walton said.
“This will involve targeted police operations, along with increased armed patrols. I want to reassure the public that we remain committed to ensuring the safety of everyone on these islands and are working to rapidly contain the situation.”
Walton then warned the young men involved of their fate if they do not stop the violence. “This type of violence will only end in one of two ways: with you in jail or dead,” he said. “I am also appealing to everyone in the community who may have information about persons involved, whether they are an acquaintance, a friend or even a family member. Come forward and provide whatever information you may have, no matter how small. You may just be saving the life of someone you care about.”
Walton also asked, on behalf of his team, for the community’s cooperation as police operations continue. “As always, let us all come together as a community to do what we can to preserve the safety of our home for everyone within it,” he added.
Travis Alexander Ebanks (29) was the first person to be killed this year in this spate of violence. So far, no one has been arrested in connection with his murder or in connection with the unidentified man shot several times in West Bay on Friday morning.
Meanwhile, recidivists, violent criminals, and gang members are granted early release due to capacity issues, and make bail on reoffence – even those who have skipped in the past. Police are nowhere to be found.
Escalating violence won’t stay isolated forever. The gangsters care not if an innocent person is injured or killed.
Best think twice about where you party late at night.
Thuggery is rising. One has to wonder if the burglaries and robberies are connected to gangs.
ABC news this morning had travel advisories on violent crime in Turks Bahamas/Nassau, and of course Jamaica.
We’re next it seems….thanks Mac, Kenneth, Saunders, Seymour.
Most of the so called wanksters wont even understand this article. They cant read
Has anyone else noticed that the big shots in the illegal drugs networks are untouchable? Not only are they never arrested or prosecuted, our politicians refuse to make any changes to our laws that might make the drug barons uncomfortable.
Have to agree with you on that one. The police know who they are, the community know who they are. Ever wondered why Cannabis seems to get recovered every week but the price and availability of Cocaine remains low and high respectively. They’re protected and close to the crooks in suits.
Mr Walton, I have to ask, seriously, what are we hoping for here ? – that the gangstas are organising weekly gimme story nights with your press releases being read to them during the interval ?
This one’s on me, they’re not listening or reading and they don’t f****** care. What I’m seeing here isn’t much more than plagiarising Ms Owens hard line, a waste of time 🤷🏻♀️
I would like to see a CNS Headlines that reads
“All violent criminals in the Cayman Islands are now in prison and will remain there for at least the next 25 years.”
Unfortunately I do not see any possibility that our politicians will allow the steps that are necessary to make that happen let alone work to make these islands safe.
Today’s CNN has a warning for our island – lock these criminals up permanently or watch our tourism and financial services sectors and the lives of all of us – die
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/01/29/travel/state-department-travel-warning-crime-bahamas/index.html
The prison system here is luxury compared to other countries and laws are slack. These thugs expect to die by gun violence anyway so it’s hardly a deterrent to them. Sucks for the rest of us that have to live amongst it.
In related news, water is wet.
Leave them alone and let them kill each other off. Good riddance.
imagine if there were actually police around patrolling areas???? this “wait until something happens then show up hours later” doesnt really seem to be working.
When is the last time there was actually a significant drugs bust that wasn’t cocaine washing up on shore? Why is there never “significant seizure of cocaine/ ganja at house” or “stop and search of car”?
If there’s no drugs money, there is less to shoot people over.
All these killers if caught and convicted should be sent to the UK to do their time. Cut them off from family and friends.
Send them to Jamaica like the old days when prison was a real deterrent.
Our prison here is like a resort , nothing to fear.
We need a bigger prison with room to segregate offenders, rather than it being a career fair.
Imagine if the UK used that same logic, we would be going insane.
Talk is cheap
Like an animated cartoon the politicians should be held upside down and shaken so all those millions upon millions of budget surplus dollars fall out and be invested in quality Singapore style Surveillance across the island and A.I. human tracking to actually stop these reoccurring crimes.
What will happen… more talk is cheap talk. Maybe next speech use 1980s quotes to get criminals really nervous like “knuckle sandwich” and “I’m going to pump you up.”
AI should never be used to track us, as AI in its current iteration is fundamentally flawed. There are a multitude of examples online where AI misidentified culprits and the wrong person was arrested. When this happens, who is held accountable? A computer?
I agree that something needs to change, but AI is not the solution. Maybe one day, but definitely not today.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/31/technology/facial-recognition-false-arrests.html
https://www.wired.com/story/wrongful-arrests-ai-derailed-3-mens-lives/
https://innocenceproject.org/when-artificial-intelligence-gets-it-wrong/
Uuuuw, your warning is certainly going to put the fear of god in them criminals. I think not. Besides if they do go to jail, it won’t be for life will it? And we don’t have capital punishment here. So really they’re just going to laugh at your warning.
Maybe do like cops do in the USA. If they have a gun or offensive weapon and don’t put it down then let ‘em have it. But somehow can’t see you authorising shooting to kill either. Remember, in our society criminals have rights, so think more than good citizens.
So be realistic, what are your options, hope they just keep killing each other and eventually wipe themselves out? That sounds like what you really mean isn’t it?
Today in wonderland: more fiction.
Sad that these cowardly hooligans butcher themselves like animals.
well at least its in house.
Not really
when the police can arrest and successfully prosecute the people that stole millions in drugs from under their nose, then the public might start having hope. until then, miss me with that providing details to police about these crazy trigger happy people.
When you don’t breathalyze politicians involved in road traffic accidents, you lose all credibility for being trustworthy.
They could also start investigating those that bought their status, and those that sold it.
Most of us are behind you Mr. Kurt. You won’t, of course, read that here, but those I’ve talked with around me believe in you.
Kurt, you’re talking about total idiots here, so don’t expect these little knuckleheads to listen. These guys live on a small island where prosperity and opportunity are there for the taking if they just apply themselves and make an effort. They do not live in an American inner-city or a South American slum, or a Brazilian favela, yet they act like that is exactly where they are. They’ve adopted a thug life in a place that shouldn’t have thugs. CI government and innumerable businesses are throwing money at scholarships, offering internships and providing opportunity after opportunity. In such a small country with such a small population, the opportunities are attainable for those that work for them. Instead of taking advantage of the opportunities available to them, these idiots CHOOSE to be wanna-be gangsters, like they’re cosplaying or something.
The expats are coming here, having and raising kids here, and THEY are the ones taking advantage of the opportunities here. While some of our dumb dumbs go around playing badman. Idiots.
Jamaican / Honduran status grants and their brats. Pretty straight forward equation.
This is what happens. Diversity is a strength though.
it’s also those Jamaican/Honduran status grants and their brats doing all the work you and your lazy inbred brats won’t do all well. #Caymankind though.
Unfortunately college grads are still unable to obtain work for which they have studied for.
I mean, to be fair to the criminals, they are taking care of our problem themselves.
Indeed. The trash is taking itself out.