Death or jail awaits gangsters, warns CoP Walton

Police Commissioner Kurt Walton

(CNS): Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton has warned local gangsters that the current tit-for-tat violence and increase in tensions will only end in their death or being locked up if they do not stop. After another man was shot multiple times in the stomach on Friday morning in West Bay, Walton said that anyone who remembers a similar spate of killings in September 2011 doesn’t need to be reminded of what can occur when “these tensions reach a tipping point”.

While the RCIPS has not yet given much information about the escalation in gang tensions and shootings over the last few months, CNS understands that the current tit-for-tat gun violence is tied to unsolved gang-related murders.

“In response to these increased tensions and recent shooting incidents, including the murder on 21 January, the RCIPS Senior Command Team met [Friday] morning to develop a coordinated response focused on disrupting the activities of those persons involved, preventing further incidents from occurring, and arresting and prosecuting those who commit these crimes,” Walton said.

“This will involve targeted police operations, along with increased armed patrols. I want to reassure the public that we remain committed to ensuring the safety of everyone on these islands and are working to rapidly contain the situation.”

Walton then warned the young men involved of their fate if they do not stop the violence. “This type of violence will only end in one of two ways: with you in jail or dead,” he said. “I am also appealing to everyone in the community who may have information about persons involved, whether they are an acquaintance, a friend or even a family member. Come forward and provide whatever information you may have, no matter how small. You may just be saving the life of someone you care about.”

Walton also asked, on behalf of his team, for the community’s cooperation as police operations continue. “As always, let us all come together as a community to do what we can to preserve the safety of our home for everyone within it,” he added.

Travis Alexander Ebanks (29) was the first person to be killed this year in this spate of violence. So far, no one has been arrested in connection with his murder or in connection with the unidentified man shot several times in West Bay on Friday morning.