Cruise worker found dead aboard ship in GT harbour

| 29/01/2024 | 0 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CNS): The RCIPS is making inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 45-year-old cruise ship worker who was found unresponsive Friday morning while the ship was anchored off the George Town port. However, the police say they do not believe those circumstances are suspicious. Emergency services boarded the ship at around 8:30am on 26 January and took the unnamed man, who was from the Philippines, to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

