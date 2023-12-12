Poll: Should Cayman have territory-wide MPs?

(CNS): Of the five British Overseas Territories in the Caribbean, the Cayman Islands is the only one that does not have “at-large” (territory-wide) elected political representatives among its legislative body. The fact that the constitutions of other BOTs allow for this demonstrates that it would be possible to amend our Constitution and introduce at-large MPs here, which many believe would be a good idea, and it appears that the UK would be supportive, if not enthusiastic.

Nevertheless, the system is not a panacea to eliminate corruption, as suggested by events last year in the British Virgin Islands.

The 16,000 voters in the BVI (population approximately 30,000) can each cast five votes: one for their local representative in one of nine electoral districts and four at-large candidates in the Legislative Council.

To quote the Jamaica Observer: “The four at-large seats [in the BVI] were introduced under some pressure from the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in the mid-1990s. The rationale behind their introduction was that there was a risk that constituency seats can become too closely tied to a particular local figure, and that if a certain number of local figures join the same political party, then the voters have no real choice in selection of their government.”

In the Turks and Caicos Islands, which has a population of around 45,000 but only 9,000 voters, there are ten elected members in the House of Assembly representing single-member districts and five at-large members — which has been in place since the new TCI constitution came into effect in October 2012 following the suspension of the old constitution in 2009 and UK’s three-year imposition of direct rule.

Each voter gets six votes: one for their constituency and five for the plurality block voting. There are also four appointed members — one by the government of the day, one by the opposition and two by the governor. However, the TCI has successfully negotiated with the UK to swap the appointed members for four more elected representatives, among other constitutional changes, though it’s not clear if these will be district or at-large members.

Anguilla, which has a population of approximately 16,000 with about 12,000 registered voters, added four at-large representatives to its House of Assembly for the first time in 2020. There are also seven members elected in single-seat constituencies.

Meanwhile, Montserrat, which has a tiny population of around 5,200 and less than 4,000 voters, has nine elected members of its Legislative Assembly in a single constituency. During elections, voters are able to vote for up to nine candidates under plurality-at-large voting.