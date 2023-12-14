Christmas bonus and pension rise cleared for payment

(CNS): Cabinet has approved a $250 Christmas bonus for those who receive long-term financial assistance through the Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) and recipients of the Seafarers and Veterans Ex-Gratia Benefit. Officials have also confirmed that the increase from $950 to $1,250 for former public sector workers receiving the ex gratia pension, promised by Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, will also begin this month.

The increase in the pension is in line with that given to most other groups, such as veterans and those on permanent financial assistance.

Officials said the extra Christmas payment that will be given to all these groups is to provide support during the holiday season to vulnerable people, such as those living with permanent disabilities, veterans and seafarers, and the elderly.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to enhance the well-being of Caymanians and create a more inclusive and supportive society, Deputy Premier André Ebanks, who has responsibility for social welfare, said the increases signify the new government’s continued commitment to those in need.

“This holiday season payment, coupled with the stipend increase in August, signifies our government’s commitment to bettering the lives of our fellow Caymanians,” he said.

“Acknowledging the distinct challenges faced by permanently disabled individuals and recognising the invaluable contributions of older persons, veterans and seafarers to the Cayman Islands, we aim to ensure that everyone in our community feels valued and supported this holiday season. This payment serves as a tangible expression of that commitment,” he added.

Recipients of the holiday season payment will receive it this week in time to help make their holiday season a little brighter.

Eligible Caymanians who retired before June 2018 without an official pension but had worked in public service for at least ten will receive the increase.

Those who believe they are eligible for the uplift and have not yet received it can email uplift@pspb.ky to confirm their eligibility or call the Public Service Pension Board representatives at 940-7108 or 940-7119.

Those individuals who received a contracted officer’s supplement or similar compensation during any period specified mentioned above are not eligible for the ex gratia uplift.