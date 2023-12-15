Cayman’s AML ‘delisting’ begins in Europe and UK

André Ebanks in the House of Parliament (file photo)

(CNS): Following the removal of the Cayman Islands from the Financial Action Task Force grey-list last month, the jurisdiction is now also being removed from other lists related to anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism and counter-proliferation financing (AML/CFT/CPF) regime.

The government has said that it has been informed that the EU Commission has published a delegated regulation this week regarding the removal of the Cayman Islands from its AML black-list.

This document marks the first official step toward Cayman’s delisting from the EU AML list, Financial Services Minister André Ebanks told his colleagues in parliament on Thursday. The regulation is not yet in force, but the government expects, as per previous EU protocol, that there will be further movement on this matter next month, as it should take about three weeks.

“We’re pleased to see the EU take this step with regards to the Cayman Islands and their AML listing, which accords with our correspondence with the EU on this matter,” Ebanks said. “It is therefore a credit to our sustained AML reforms and proactive engagement with EU officials and decision-makers that we are advancing towards delisting early next year.”

As of 5 December, the UK Government has officially removed the Cayman Islands from its list of high-risk third countries for AML/CFT/CPF purposes. HM Treasury published regulations earlier this month, following the removal of the Cayman Islands from the FATF AML list in October 2023.

“As a result of our FATF delisting, we expected the Cayman Islands to be removed from the UK high-risk list in addition to reduced ratings in other countries,” the minister said. “I’m therefore grateful that following discussions with Her Excellency, Governor Jane Owen and other relevant UK Government officials, Cayman has been removed.”

Speaking to his colleagues in parliament yesterday, Ebanks, who has said he never wants another minister to have to go through what he did to get Cayman off the grey list, said that aside from a less significant list in the US, which Cayman should also be removed from shortly, the jurisdiction will, in a matter of weeks, be off all of the lists that had an impact on the offshore sector.

Pressed by Sir Alden McLaughlin on the controversial issue of Cayman’s overseas offices and whether they were functioning properly, Ebanks revealed that Chris Duggan, who was appointed as Cayman’s representative in Washington, had resigned but there was an acting representative in place and recruitment for a new one was underway. He said this presented an opportunity for another Caymanian to take up the job.

He said the Asia office space had been identified and it was moving along, but there were some bureaucratic hurdles to jump before it opened.