CAL to increase Miami flights, DoT seeks new routes

Cayman Airways at ORIA (from CAL social media)

(CNS): The Cayman Airways management team is planning to add more flights to Miami to meet demand, and the Department of Tourism is mulling new routes to the United States to attract new visitors from Kansas and Texas. As the parliament’s Finance Committee questioned CAL Executive Vice President Finance and Commercial Affairs Paul Tibbetts about the national flag carrier’s operations and finances, he told MPs that the return of the Miami night flight was under review.

He explained it was cut because of the lack of demand in 2022, which meant the remaining flights had been more profitable. However, demand was growing again, he said, and the airline had introduced a second flight last Sunday and would likely add a second flight on Mondays as well.

“We will probably end up keeping the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday as a single flight up to Miami,” he said. “But where we have growing demand… we are looking to and have added additional [flights],” he said.

There has been public concern that CAL’s decision to fly to Barbados was impacting the lack of additional flights to Miami. However, Tibbetts said this new route was being treated like a charter, with a revenue guarantee by the Barbados government. He said that this flight was not interfering with the rest of the schedule and that passenger numbers were slightly better than expected.

“But generally, it’s performing in line with expectations, and we are noticing some connections,” he said. “We are watching that and seeing where it goes, but ultimately, it is a decision for [the Barbados Government] to make in terms of whether it’s worth their while to continue the operation or not.”

Meanwhile, responding to a question about new routes for next year, Tourism Director Rosa Harris told the committee that they had done an aviation assessment to look for new business. She said Kansas and Austin were two possibilities for CAL to pursue, and they have handed over the findings to the board. She said the two routes were supported by the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, especially Austin, which is an affluent market.

According to the budget documents, Cayman Airways will receive a total of CI$37 million from the government to run both the Domestic Air Services to the Sister Islands and the Strategic Tourism, Regional and Core Air Services for this two-year budget cycle, in addition to the usual subsidies. The airline will also receive equity injections to cover losses and loans of CI$12.1M in 2024 and $9.M in 2025.

Tibbetts also revealed that the airline is looking at buying new planes to operate CAL Express and is currently going through the procurement process for an additional Twin Otter aircraft for Little Cayman. But the airline is now looking to replace the Saab planes, which are more than 25 years old and are becoming too small for the Cayman Brac route. Tibbets said that the ATR aircraft, which can take off and land on shorter runways, was a potential candidate to replace the Saabs.