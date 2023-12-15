CAL to increase Miami flights, DoT seeks new routes
(CNS): The Cayman Airways management team is planning to add more flights to Miami to meet demand, and the Department of Tourism is mulling new routes to the United States to attract new visitors from Kansas and Texas. As the parliament’s Finance Committee questioned CAL Executive Vice President Finance and Commercial Affairs Paul Tibbetts about the national flag carrier’s operations and finances, he told MPs that the return of the Miami night flight was under review.
He explained it was cut because of the lack of demand in 2022, which meant the remaining flights had been more profitable. However, demand was growing again, he said, and the airline had introduced a second flight last Sunday and would likely add a second flight on Mondays as well.
“We will probably end up keeping the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday as a single flight up to Miami,” he said. “But where we have growing demand… we are looking to and have added additional [flights],” he said.
There has been public concern that CAL’s decision to fly to Barbados was impacting the lack of additional flights to Miami. However, Tibbetts said this new route was being treated like a charter, with a revenue guarantee by the Barbados government. He said that this flight was not interfering with the rest of the schedule and that passenger numbers were slightly better than expected.
“But generally, it’s performing in line with expectations, and we are noticing some connections,” he said. “We are watching that and seeing where it goes, but ultimately, it is a decision for [the Barbados Government] to make in terms of whether it’s worth their while to continue the operation or not.”
Meanwhile, responding to a question about new routes for next year, Tourism Director Rosa Harris told the committee that they had done an aviation assessment to look for new business. She said Kansas and Austin were two possibilities for CAL to pursue, and they have handed over the findings to the board. She said the two routes were supported by the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, especially Austin, which is an affluent market.
According to the budget documents, Cayman Airways will receive a total of CI$37 million from the government to run both the Domestic Air Services to the Sister Islands and the Strategic Tourism, Regional and Core Air Services for this two-year budget cycle, in addition to the usual subsidies. The airline will also receive equity injections to cover losses and loans of CI$12.1M in 2024 and $9.M in 2025.
Tibbetts also revealed that the airline is looking at buying new planes to operate CAL Express and is currently going through the procurement process for an additional Twin Otter aircraft for Little Cayman. But the airline is now looking to replace the Saab planes, which are more than 25 years old and are becoming too small for the Cayman Brac route. Tibbets said that the ATR aircraft, which can take off and land on shorter runways, was a potential candidate to replace the Saabs.
Should have gone ATR or Dash8 a long time ago. They can also do Miami, Jamaica, Bahamas, BVI runs.
Paul, don’t let them make you the scapegoat for Kenny’s foolishness, you’re better than that.
Kansas?????
LOL
I think we should use sound financial judgement in selecting destinations. In keeping with two negatives equals a positive, the best city to fly to in the USA would be one whose name rhymes with Kenny.
Maybe Kennebunkport or Kennybuiltdock or Kennybankruptus.
Miami Miami Miami Tampa! Miami Miami Miami Tampa!
Why iw it so hard to figure this out.
LOL, they can’t even keep their lies straight. Barbados was at first a great opportunity for CAL and the Cayman Islands. Now it is a charter by the Barbados government. Please go with Dallas over Austin as it offers a lot more connections especially given that AA drops that route during the winter.
– The quality (newness) and capacity of the new 737 jets has allowed CAL to have much more flexibility than ever before.
– Glad to hear they are looking to replace the Saabs at some point. That makes sense.
– Hope they find a 3rd Twin Otter soon.
– We are very fortunate to have our own National Airline… let’s keep supporting it!
Maybe the DoT could call the liners that serve Cayman to tell them the destination city is George Town, Grand Cayman…not “the Grand Caymens”, or Grand Caymen Islands”…cringe. While on the phone with them, they can explain that there are immigration machines for G7 passport holders and no paper customs declaration necessary for those families not exceeding colossal duty allowances. More important to tell them about consequences for undeclared guns, ammo and drugs. Such an easy task you’d think.
Kansas???
Austin route? Yes!!!!!