Woman seriously injured after dog attack

(CNS): A woman is recovering in hospital after she was attacked by a dog in West Bay on Friday night. The dog which had escaped from its yard bit the woman several times on her arm and legs causing serious injuries. The attacked happened at about 9:10pm outside a home on Bankers Road as the victim was passing by. The dog’s owner arrived and restrained the animal and administered first aid before the arrival of the police and emergency medical services.

The police have confirmed that the dog was a Rottweiler.

The woman was taken to hospital via ambulance, where she remains being treated for what the serious but non-life-threatening injuries she sustained. The matter, is they said, now under police investigation in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture.