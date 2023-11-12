Van driver killed after crashing into pole

Fatal crash on 12 November 2023

Fatal crash on 12 November 2023

(CNS): The driver of an Island Supply van died Saturday afternoon after he crashed into a concrete CUC pole on Bodden Town Road between Bronte Way and Longfellow Circle in Midland Acres. The man was taken to hospital following the single-vehicle crash and was pronounced dead later in the evening.

The CUC pole was destroyed and Bodden Town Road was blocked for several hours, leading to significant traffic congestion that prevented the CUC truck sent to deal with the broken pole from getting to the scene to begin the work. Police warned of the extended delays due to the traffic problems as they said there was no way to divert traffic at the scene of the collision.

Many homes were also without power for several hours.

The driver is the ninth person to lose his life this year on local roads. It is also the second major crash of the weekend. The driver of a Honda Fit remains in the critical care unit after colliding with a truck at the Grand Harbour Roundabout on Saturday morning.