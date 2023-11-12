Van driver killed after crashing into pole
(CNS): The driver of an Island Supply van died Saturday afternoon after he crashed into a concrete CUC pole on Bodden Town Road between Bronte Way and Longfellow Circle in Midland Acres. The man was taken to hospital following the single-vehicle crash and was pronounced dead later in the evening.
The CUC pole was destroyed and Bodden Town Road was blocked for several hours, leading to significant traffic congestion that prevented the CUC truck sent to deal with the broken pole from getting to the scene to begin the work. Police warned of the extended delays due to the traffic problems as they said there was no way to divert traffic at the scene of the collision.
Many homes were also without power for several hours.
The driver is the ninth person to lose his life this year on local roads. It is also the second major crash of the weekend. The driver of a Honda Fit remains in the critical care unit after colliding with a truck at the Grand Harbour Roundabout on Saturday morning.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
slow down people! y’all drive like wannabe F1 racers with zero skills. And where are all the f****** cops on our roads? they’re never out there catching speeders they just don’t care do they?
Very sorry about the driver loosing his life but some of these drivers are always just driving like wild people. No regard for the speed limit or the road code. Of course our police are too busy catching criminals to worry about traffic offenses.
Virtually every traffic accident in Cayman is the result of crazy driving. Mad Max driving culture gone wild. RCIPS has completely lost control of its core functions.
Those guys drive like idiots. They are always crossing over double solid lines and passing. Hire someone with a brain. Yes, that means you will have to pay a living wage.
Looking at his phone. I see it all the time with the van drivers of various companies.