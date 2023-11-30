Two teachers involved in fight at primary school

(CNS): Two primary school teachers in the government system are ‘working remotely’ according to the department of education services after the men were involved in a brawl in front of the some children at the Joanna Clarke Primary School yesterday. Officials have said they are “working closely with the school’s administration and other relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation” into the fight.

School principal, Delton Pedley, also wrote to parents as a result of students witnessing the punch-up.

In a press statement Thursday officials from the department of education services said they understood the concerns that have been raised and were committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students and staff at the school in Savannah which according to the most recent inspection is rated only satisfactory.

The DES said it was committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct for all educators.

“We have taken the precautionary measure of placing the involved parties on remote work to ensure that the school environment remains safe and supportive for all students and staff. The school’s leadership has likewise taken measures to minimise any impact on student learning and support students who may

have been privy to the alleged incident,” the officials stated. “We are exploring a range of possible interventions to address the alleged incident and prevent similar occurrences from happening in the future. These interventions may include re-training all staff on conflict resolution and providing

additional support for students and staff affected by such incidents.”

No further details about the altercation have been confirmed by the DES nor has the department denied reports posted on Cayman Marl Road, yesterday evening, that the two teachers involved were fighting over a woman who also teaches at the school and has a child with one of the two men involved in the brawl. The teachers were identified as PE Teacher David Hamil and Year 4 teacher Nicardo Bennett.