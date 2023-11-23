Tourism bounce back better than forecast

Owen Roberts International Airport (photo by Lana Gilyun)

(CNS): The number of tourists visiting the Cayman Islands had exceeded the ministry’s predictions as of the end of September by more than 13% officials from the department of tourism have revealed. The destination is closing in on the record breaking arrival figures of 2019 as guest numbers have shown steady growth this year.

Between January and September there was a105% increase in total visitors compared with 2022.

More than 323,000 overnight guests and some well over 930,000 cruise passengers visited during the nine month period up to 30 September which was more than 83.6% of 2019’s visitation numbers surpassing the target for this year of 70% of 2019’s figures.

2019 remains the yardstick as the year before the pandemic decimated tourism around the world. And according to the statistics this year started well when compared against it as in January the numbers were at 89% of the 2019 arrivals and September, one of the quietest months of the year they reached 88% of that year’s numbers.

With the destination having exceeded its visitation goal of 70% of 2019’s record numbers in the first three quarters of the year, Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism and Transport is confident Cayman is on track to full tourism recovery by the end of the year.

“Last year, we predicted that 2023 would be a momentous year for tourism, and this year has exceeded our expectations,” said Bryan, “Going into our traditional high season our accommodations, restaurant and retail partners are fully primed to welcome guests, and we look forward to stellar end of year visitation numbers. From a cruise perspective, we look forward to seeing a continued increase in the number of ships calling into Grand Cayman as we work with our local partners to deliver an authentic and memorable destination experience for cruise visitors.”

While air arrivals and ship calls are still not at 2019 levels visitors are back to pre-pandemic length of stay average of six nights on island as was the case in 2019. Inflation has also assisted with tourism revenue as the average daily rate of hotel rooms this year have increase by more than 30% on the 2022 rates. The total room stock has also grown. There are now 7,624 rooms available torepresenting 10,410 beds.

Officials said the recovery has been down to the strategic investment and initiatives deployed by the tourism department from using conferences to showcase the destination to culinary promotional events in various target markets from Canada to the UK.

Rosa Harris, the Director of Tourism said the department was pleased with the nine month visitor numbers and they would continue to work on increasing airlift.

“As we move into our traditional high season and close out the year, we will see an increase in seat capacity from North America as seasonal routes come online from the United States, West Jet and Air Canada increase their frequency from Toronto, and Cayman Airways starts twice-weekly service to Los Angeles,” she said. “We will continue to engage in strategic discussions with our airline partners to ensure increased airlift to the destination. Our goal is to maintain consistent performance throughout 2023, and we are confident that we will continue to reach or exceed our visitation target for the last quarter of the year,” Harris added.

The United States continues to be the largest source market for visitors with 270,187 arrivals out of the total an 83.6% increase from 2022 and on par with 2019’s 84.5%. Even though there were 1,060 fewer inbound flights than in 2019, there was an increased airlift of 2,339 more flights arriving here from the United States compared to 2022.

Meanwhile, visitors from Canada were down just 6% from 2019 and up 87% on 2022 indicating a strong recovery for this market when compared to the United States and UK in line with Canada’s projected post COVID-19 economic recovery.

See the CIDOT statistics on the website here.