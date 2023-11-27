Senior denies killing Hernandez in daylight shooting

George Orlando Senior

(CNS): George Orlando Senior (35) has denied murdering Divonte Alejandro Hernandez (25) who was gunned down outside a George Town Liquor store in broad daylight in September. Senior, from West Bay, is one of two men charged with Hernandez’ murder but the second man, Sean Austin Connolly Amaya (24) from George Town has not yet answered the charges as a result of legal reasons. Both men are currently on remand and as the crown wishes to try the men together no trial date has been set. According to the lawyers involved they estimate the case will last at least three weeks.

The case against senior is said to be based on CCTV, telephone, DNA and GSR evidence.

Hernandez was shot and killed just after he parked and stepped out of his car in front of his baby son outside Liquor 4 Less at the junction of Sound Road and Eastern Avenue in Central George Town on on 29 September.