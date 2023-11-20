RCIPS ‘needs to grow’ to meet demands, says CoP
(CNS): As he settles into the top job the new commissioner and veteran police officer Kurt Walton has said the RCIPS needs to grow in response to the growing population, the increase in traffic and the evolving nature of crime. Speaking to the press Friday, Walton set out his vision for the future of policing here, identified the challenges and growing demands the service faces, and made it clear future budgets would also need to increase.
The government has spent around $52million on policing this year and will spend even more next as the commissioner explained “security is very expensive and we are a national service,” that has no other services to depend on when there is a crime spike. From funding child protection measures and the battle against cyber-crime, to expanding the coastguard and the traffic unit Walton said as the Cayman Islands community grows so must the RCIPS.
As commissioner he said he was however, committed to transparent and responsible spending. “We need to spend wisely,” he said. But given the thousands and thousands of call outs the RCIPS now receives every year the head count, equipment, technology and support networks all need to increase.
“We can’t work without people, technology and finance,” Walton said.
As he takes over the helm of the growing service, the commissioner who is very well-known across the community said that he will continue the journey of improvement and modernisation started by the former commissioner Derek Byrne. But change he said would be gradual not dramatic. Walton said policing style was important to him and the staff need to know where he stands and what he expects, as he said the message from the top affects the behaviour at the bottom.
Walton set out a vision of a caring, collaborative and accountable police service. He stressed the need to be accountable for the growing budget and to ensure the RCIPS continued to complete their audits on time and within budget and was able to answer for what it has spent.
He also revealed that he has invited the Cambridgeshire police service in the UK to come and review the RCIPS in tr round not to advise Walton on what it was getting right and what could be improved.
Walton is also looking to the future as he explained that policing and crime evolves as society changes. He pointed out that ten years ago no one was worried about criminality now associated with crypto currency, the challenges presented by AI or other on-line crimes and the need for child safeguarding on the web and communication networks. These were the type of changing crimes police now have to contend with.
He said “future proofing” would be an important aspect of the new long term policing strategy which was due to be rolled out next year. “Policing evolves overtime depending on the threats that emerge,” the commissioner said, adding that officer need to keep up with the changing expectations of the community.
Walton made it clear that government has always supported the funding of the RCIPS but the funding would need to increase. He explained that he is reviewing the size of the various departments in comparison to the demands made on them. The commissioner said there are just 20 officers in the RCIPS traffic unit despite the huge number of cars on the road, the expanding road network and the increasing number of collisions.
As of 5 November the RCIPS had responded to 2868 crashes on the roads so far in 2023 which averages out at about 61 collisions every week.
He also had to consider the size of MASH and the resources allocated to it for child safeguarding as there had been 1500 referrals this year and while those were not all criminal many were, ranging from cases of neglect to sexual abuse.
The coastguard, which is now a separate department is still funded via the RCIPS and Commander Robert Scotland has previously stated that he hopes to increase his current complement of 34 officers to 48 to be able to provide more comprehensive cover for what is a search and rescue and security service.
Walton also said he wanted to grow the community policing department as its important to people in the community to have more beat officers. The commissioner explained that this type of policing is very important for improving trust and that essential collaborate approach that is needed to successfully fight Cayman’s increasing levels of crime.
Kurt doesn’t have a plan of his own to take the RCIPS forward. He doesn’t have a strategic plan or vision. Kurt is carrying on the failure and mess that the ex-commissioner left for him. Kirk hasn’t chosen a new Chief of staff for himself. He is carrying on with the one that was there before. He doesn’t need money or officers, he needs to place the correct officer in the right position and know how to use what he has.
I think the problem is that the official in charge of the police, the governor, is totally out of touch with these issues. She looks to the police for briefings, which are bound to be self-serving, and she never sees the chaos on our roads. Even some police officers don’t know the rules of the road: watch them driving round a roundabout!
The governor needs to bypass the police and start canvassing the views of disinterested citizens. As a matter of urgency.
As regards road traffic control, the RCIPS is unfit for purpose. But the governor will continue to talk of everything being rosy in the garden because that’s what she’s told – by the police!
When I can drive from BT to WB in the morning and not see one police car on the way and you want to hire more of these incompetents?
What’s so special about Cambridgeshire ?
I’m not sure what modernization Bryne did or started. Those mentioned by him in his farewell with the media were FCO-initiated and funded with some obvious opportunity costs for the CI Government. The only things that he did were to grow the organization and make bad decisions that led to several costly civil actions that will continue long after he’s gone.
I have a lot a of time for Comm Walton. A very decent, personable and forward thinking oasis in a vast desert of archaic policing. He was the natural choice for COP and is well liked by the rank and file. But he is let down by some truly dreadful 1st line supervisors who are not up to the task. Additionally, we have a disproportionately large firearms department with some officers who should be nowhere near a gun or RCIPS for that matter.
The Cambs constabulary doing an audit are going to get their eyes opened VERY wide indeed. But I can see any recommendations, suggestions, audits and scoping exercises ignored…again. Literally hundreds of thousands has been spent on wages and experts being brought in and providing their findings which end up in File 13. Maybe this time RCIPS will listen because nothing seems to change after these audits. Or maybe the SMT didn’t cascade it down to the front line. Or it was ignored by them too.
Wholesale changes are needed in all departments regarding resourcing and remits and courage is required to dismiss the wage thieves in RCIPS who are bringing nothing to the table.
There are way too many people near the top just sitting behind their computers doing nothing. Take a hacksaw to the top and hire more cops at the bottom. No increase needed.
“Walton is also looking to the future as he explained that policing and crime evolves as society changes. He pointed out that ten years ago no one was worried about criminality now associated with crypto currency, the challenges presented by AI or other on-line crimes and the need for child safeguarding on the web and communication networks. These were the type of changing crimes police now have to contend with.”
So anyone uses crypto is a criminal? What’s next a cyber police task force with a 100mill budget?
What this country needs is to fire all theses Jamaican police there more crooked than the criminals.
Our budget of roughly USD$65mln is already 30% more than that of the Sheriffs Office for Jacksonville Florida, a city of nearly a million people, with a budget of $46.5mln a year that provides two helicopters, 2082 sworn duty officers, and some 950 corrections officers. Where then are our funds going? How is it being allocated? What is it delivering? What are we doing wrong? Do we have a secret space program or submarine fleet? Are we allowed to ask?
Definitely needs to grow – grow some balls, get out of your air conditioned vehicle and do your job! And be better at setting an example of how you drive and the correct use of road rules.
When you do increase the amount of staff, may we try to get some different nationalities to hire? Too many of the same, is not a good thing. Just a thought.
Why not start with training, fundamental performance expectations, time sheets, and accountability rather than discrimination? The discrimination method hasn’t been working so far – let’s retire that losing methodology and pick up the slack in basic managerial competence. That is the heart of this $52mln value-for-money hole.
Jamaican police equals Jamaican policing.
Jamaican policing means uneducated men in uniform with power disproportionate to their intellect.
Police Corruption will be the norm , as it is in Jamaica.
Please please stop turning us into Jamaica.
already making excuses. The attorney General, the DPP and now the RCIPS all just ask for more and more to shore up their incompetence. The leadership on the AG and DPP should have been terminated 10 yrs ago when the mess started getting out of hand. Kurt this is not the way to start off your lead over the department.
Better ask Kenny Mr Walton, see if he’s willing to curtail his private airport 🛩️🛩️🛩️🛩️🛩️🚓
No. no. no, no, no! You already have plenty of staff and plenty of money. You’re just not making your staff do their jobs.
I’m going to help you for free: start with traffic stops and lots of them. If you pull over 100 cars for speeding or having lights out or driving erratically (and that can happen in about an hour) you’ll find:
5-10 with no insurance, license or paperwork for their cars
5-10 with kids not in car seats
1-5 under the influence of drugs or alcohol
1-5 with drugs in the car
1-5 with a gun in the car
and so on and so fourth. For every one of them with drugs, guns, stolen goods etc you pull on the string and they’ll lead you to the next fish up the ladder. Then you’re going to find people living in homes not fit for purpose, more drugs, abusive landlord, sketchy employers. Then you’ll find people here without permits or doing something outside their permit, and some of those things they’re doing are illegal; selling drugs, running girls, etc.
I haven’t seen a traffic stop in YEARS. Used to be every single friday and saturday night you couldn’t get into/out of west bay without going through the roundabout and stopping for police. Same at hurley’s.
RCIPS are not doing their basic jobs. And just like everyone else at CIG who doesn’t do their jobs, they say they need more people and more money.
It’s BS.
Average speed on LPH is 70mph at 0530, never seen any cops there while I fear for my life going to work on my bicycle (yes riding the correct side and with lights). Do they not check the ‘traffic calmers’ speed logs? You don’t need more cops you need to get rid of the lazy ones just cruising around doing nothing.
Your plan is a bit…draconian, don’t you think?
Your plan is to unjustly stop the flow of traffic, this will only irritate drivers, further making traffic congestion times longer than they are currently. Also, such measures as you purpose will lead to authoritarian abuse, an excuse to go after people without actual evidence or warrants.
This isn’t Russia, China or certain Middle Eastern countries, so let’s not entertain your asinine ideas.
So what is he going to do about the inordinate amount of Jamaicans in the police service? I think there is a serious debate to be had by COP and the Governor about whether we should be introducing police officers from the UK on X year shifts so that there can be no ingrained conflict of interest in day to day policing.
Anybody that has been to the USA or the UK can imagine the absolute raging hard on the traffic police there would have when presented with the copious amounts of traffic offenses they could spend their days taking care of if given a few years on Island. They live for catching someone on their phone etc.
Lazy isn’t a nationality, but it is a state of affairs. It’s a common workplace cultural failure, tolerated by senior managers that either shouldn’t be in those positions of managing staff, or don’t have any performance expectations put on them by those paying. Often both. Just 20 officers allocated to community traffic duties, less than 5% of full time staffing, demonstrates how completely tone deaf the RCIPS have been to decades of reiterated feedback, and direct appeals from the public. Asking for more while holding us in contempt. If there are 20 traffic cops, and 38 coast guard, what are the other 350 full time employees doing? Break it down by Division please.
The RCIPS doesn’t need more police officers, it just needs better ones.
Oh no not this spiel again we got more police per capita than the rest of of the entire region and the grand budget of a small country to match WTF this gone retro 2000 not this foolishness again though More money more Problems How that for retro ?? Can’t believe they come now wid this $#@% @gain 4 real
What % of our population works in Law Enforcement?
According to the RCIPS website there are 395 Officers and 63 Civilian Staff.
If we call our population 85,000 that means around 1 out of every 200 people in the Cayman Islands work for the RCIPS. Add in over 150 people in the Prison Service, countless low-wage security guards and a handful of higher end security contractors and we have a staggering number of people failing to keep law and order.
If we add the 175 authorized number for the Cayman Islands Regiment it is an even bigger proportion of the population.
Yet somehow sh!t keeps happening. If we as a society continue to F around on this we will find out just how bad things can get.
It’s a good point, but I can tell you that the CI Regiment have nowhere near 175 people, the Government keeps reducing their funding and won’t let them recruit, so its going to be problematic if/when we need them.
Well.. Since we (Caymanians) are now outnumbered by expats on permits I suggest that a new fee (percentage of the work permit fee), be added on to every work permit and used to fund security, infrastructure and education.
How about the RCIPS just does their job. And when a permit holder commits a crime they are sent home.
Think about how many people get PR and shouldn’t because of they were arrested or convicted for the BS they do it would knock their points below the cutoff. You could fix half you immigration problems by RCIPS doing its job.
But that would require people to actually work for a living so….
The more the merrier? How about hiring crime investigation professionals? What about crime prevention?
The ineptitude of the local police is farcical.
Maybe RCIPS need to start performing its duties? Perhaps hire Sherlock Holmes?