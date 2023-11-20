RCIPS ‘needs to grow’ to meet demands, says CoP

(CNS): As he settles into the top job the new commissioner and veteran police officer Kurt Walton has said the RCIPS needs to grow in response to the growing population, the increase in traffic and the evolving nature of crime. Speaking to the press Friday, Walton set out his vision for the future of policing here, identified the challenges and growing demands the service faces, and made it clear future budgets would also need to increase.

The government has spent around $52million on policing this year and will spend even more next as the commissioner explained “security is very expensive and we are a national service,” that has no other services to depend on when there is a crime spike. From funding child protection measures and the battle against cyber-crime, to expanding the coastguard and the traffic unit Walton said as the Cayman Islands community grows so must the RCIPS.

As commissioner he said he was however, committed to transparent and responsible spending. “We need to spend wisely,” he said. But given the thousands and thousands of call outs the RCIPS now receives every year the head count, equipment, technology and support networks all need to increase.

“We can’t work without people, technology and finance,” Walton said.

As he takes over the helm of the growing service, the commissioner who is very well-known across the community said that he will continue the journey of improvement and modernisation started by the former commissioner Derek Byrne. But change he said would be gradual not dramatic. Walton said policing style was important to him and the staff need to know where he stands and what he expects, as he said the message from the top affects the behaviour at the bottom.

Walton set out a vision of a caring, collaborative and accountable police service. He stressed the need to be accountable for the growing budget and to ensure the RCIPS continued to complete their audits on time and within budget and was able to answer for what it has spent.

He also revealed that he has invited the Cambridgeshire police service in the UK to come and review the RCIPS in tr round not to advise Walton on what it was getting right and what could be improved.

Walton is also looking to the future as he explained that policing and crime evolves as society changes. He pointed out that ten years ago no one was worried about criminality now associated with crypto currency, the challenges presented by AI or other on-line crimes and the need for child safeguarding on the web and communication networks. These were the type of changing crimes police now have to contend with.

He said “future proofing” would be an important aspect of the new long term policing strategy which was due to be rolled out next year. “Policing evolves overtime depending on the threats that emerge,” the commissioner said, adding that officer need to keep up with the changing expectations of the community.

Walton made it clear that government has always supported the funding of the RCIPS but the funding would need to increase. He explained that he is reviewing the size of the various departments in comparison to the demands made on them. The commissioner said there are just 20 officers in the RCIPS traffic unit despite the huge number of cars on the road, the expanding road network and the increasing number of collisions.

As of 5 November the RCIPS had responded to 2868 crashes on the roads so far in 2023 which averages out at about 61 collisions every week.

He also had to consider the size of MASH and the resources allocated to it for child safeguarding as there had been 1500 referrals this year and while those were not all criminal many were, ranging from cases of neglect to sexual abuse.

The coastguard, which is now a separate department is still funded via the RCIPS and Commander Robert Scotland has previously stated that he hopes to increase his current complement of 34 officers to 48 to be able to provide more comprehensive cover for what is a search and rescue and security service.

Walton also said he wanted to grow the community policing department as its important to people in the community to have more beat officers. The commissioner explained that this type of policing is very important for improving trust and that essential collaborate approach that is needed to successfully fight Cayman’s increasing levels of crime.