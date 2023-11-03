Public urged not to dump in absence of bulk clean-up

Illegal Dumping at Ed Bush Sport Complex

(CNS): Since the Department of Environmental Health moved the usual seasonal bulk-waste collection to May this year, there will be no pre-Christmas clean-up. The DEH is urging people not to illegally dump their big waste items but to make arrangements to take them to the George Town or Sister Islands landfills. The department said it had strengthened its community monitoring programme. Officers now do weekly checks to identify and promptly address environmental health issues, including littering and illegal dumping.

“Any bulk waste placed in the kerbside or empty lots will be considered illegal dumping and littering and should be reported,” DEH Director Richard Simms said. “The shifting of the annual collection of bulk waste from November to May, ahead of the Hurricane Season, was largely advertised and successfully completed in an effort to reduce the amount of debris that could be generated by any form of severe weather.”

Any illegal dumping and littering should be reported to the DEH or the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS). Dumping can result in a penalty of six months of imprisonment and a minimum fine of $500.

The George Town Landfill operates from 7:00am to 5:00pm on weekdays and until 1:00pm on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays. The landfill drop-off facility at the gate will remain accessible to the public and small vehicles 24 hours per day.