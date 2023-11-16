PPM will be watching UPM gov’t, says McTaggart

(CNS): The opposition leader, Roy McTaggart has said that while the Progressives will give the new government a chance to pull together a budget they will hold the premier and her colleagues in the United People’s Movement accountable “just like we have the previous premier.” Welcoming the group’s decision to take his advice and drop Panton, McTaggart said the PPM won’t hesitate to be critical if performance doesn’t improve.

“Holding the Government to account has always been, and remains, the Opposition’s job,” he said in a statement, Wednesday evening. “I am satisfied that the Opposition has achieved our main objective – to bring about change and force the former PACT to acknowledge that new leadership and direction were needed by them.”

The Progressives were responsible for brining the no confidence motion Tuesday after McKeeva Bush resigned from PACT last week leaving the then premier, Wayne Panton without a clear majority. While the motion failed, technically as the PPM were not able to command a two thirds majority to bring down the government with three abstentions Panton was unable to command a majority against the vote. As a result it was clear he was very unlikely to be able to remain as premier.

McTaggart stated that they had brough the motion as “something had to change to bring about a stable and effective government.” “

Clearly disappointed that his preferred option of some PACT members joining forces with them to form a PPM led government “given the vast experience on our side,” for what would have been “the best solution,” he was still satisfied that the Progressives had forced out his former colleague and founding member of the PPM, Wayne Panton.

The third option of calling a new general election which is now gaining traction on social media and other public platforms with petitions reportedly beginning to circulate was not supported by either the opposition or the new government. But public concern is growing about the reformation of the new government now headed up by the member representing the smallest constituency in the country.

“While the opposition is willing to give a new government under the premier some

leeway, there is little time to waste in tackling our country’s challenges and helping our people,” the opposition leader said. “We will hold the new Premier and her colleagues accountable,” he added.

McTaggart said the PPM will support the new UPM government in areas the opposition agrees are priorities including what he said were the most pressing challenges including the cost of living crisis, reducing crime and access to affordable housing.

See the opposition leader’s statement below