Police seek help to find woman missing for over 2 weeks

(CNS): The police are seeking the public’s help to find Marilen Reyes-Gil (49) from George Town, who was reported missing at 6:34pm on Thursday 9 November but was last seen in the vicinity of Bananas Bar on Eastern Avenue, at around 1pm on 29 October. Police said that they have carried out searches in multiple locations where she is believed to frequent, with no positive results.

Marilen Reyes-Gil is described as being of light brown complexion and slim build. She is approximately 4 feet 9 inches in height, with brown eyes and long brown curly hair. She has a small heart tattoo on her left hand between her index finger and her thumb and a large burn mark on her right hand.

Officers are encouraging her to contact the nearest police station immediately. Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call the George Town Police Station on 949-4222 or the M.A.S.H Unit at 649-6000. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.