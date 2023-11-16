Panton bows out saying the ‘people need help’

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has issued a statement explaining his decision to pass on the mantle of leadership following what he said was a grueling day of Parliamentary debates, followed by a meeting with the other PACT members last night. The former premier said, Wednesday night, nothing about taking on the Speaker’s role which the new UPM have said they intend to nominate him for, but he did say that at this moment, “Our people need our help.”

Panton said he will continue to serve as an MP and use his experience and skill to help guide the Cayman Islands, offering he said, his best advice and wisdom. But said nothing about whether or not he would accept the speakers job or not one that would prevent Panton from speaking out about the environment or any of the other issues he is passionate about.

He did however stress some of the problems the country is still facing that he had wanted to fix. “In the midst of greed and ambition threatening to drown our Islands, Caymanians look to the government to chart a safe and sensible way forward – a way that puts Caymanians at the front of the line of our national policy agenda,” he said.

“As we continue to evolve and transform as a country, I want each of you to know that I believe all Caymanians deserve a Cayman where we all strive to protect our Caymanian heritage, history, culture and traditions; Caymanians have earned a place where all of us will always be concerned with the greater good and the welfare of the less fortunate,” the premier added.

Panton said the people deserved a Cayman where Caymanians enjoy the fruit of steady, healthy, managed economic growth,” which, he added, should be rooted in fiscal

discipline and informed by current data. But he said it needed to be growth that Caymanians can truly feel and see.

“I want all our people to have a country where all our leaders and all our institutions are built on a solid foundation of morals and ethics rooted in the very best Caymanian ideals,” the former premier added.

In the statement, Panton thanked all the people he worked with and indicated to his constituents that they would be seeing a lot more of him. And despite what happened yesterday, Panton said, he still believed that the members that came together as the PACT government represent the best way forward for the people of the Cayman Islands.

“I believe that my colleagues will be able to offer the kind of leadership needed to

complete the work we have started,” he stated. “Indeed, we must always remember that pride must never be more important than the interest of our people; and personalities

and egos must never be allowed to halt the progress of Caymanians.”

However, it is no secret that it was Panton’s passion for and commitment to protecting Cayman’s environment and preparing these islands for the changing climate place him in direct conflict with his Cabinet colleagues throughout his tenure as premier. There are now grave concerns that the efforts he made to push forward a greener agenda, tackle some of the major threats to the environment in the planning laws and pass a comprehensive climate policy will now fall by the wayside leaving the country at the mercy of more development.

According to the press release about the new United People’s Movement the importance of sustainability and protecting the environment has been dropped fro their policy platform.

See Panton’s statement in full below