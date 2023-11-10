PACT looking for ‘sensible’ way forward

(CNS): In an extremely brief statement on Friday Wayne Panton said the remaining members of PACT were looking for a sensible way forward. He said almost nothing about the turmoil surrounding his government in the wake of the resignation by McKeeva Bush MP, yesterday. Despite leading a hung parliament by 3pm Panton remained as premier.

He told the country in the short audio statement, lasting less than one minute, that he believed the PACT government represented the best way forward for Cayman.

But Panton has few choices and is in a very tight spot. He is currently unable to form a quorum to call a meeting of parliament without support from at least one member of the opposition or one of the former PACT members who have crossed the floor.

As rumours spread that Panton had stepped down Friday morning the premier finally issued the brief statement at around 2pm almost 24hours after Bush had publicized his decision to leave PACT. But when it came the brief audio statement offered little information about how Panton plans to remain at the helm or if he will step down before he is forced from office.

“In light of yesterday’s development, there is obviously a change in the government’s composition,” he said. “However, I still believe that the members of this government represent the best way forward for the people of the Cayman Islands.”

The premier added, “In these uncertain times, we need steady, principled, disciplined leadership; leadership that is loyal and wholly committed to the best interests of the country. I will not waiver on these principles because they represent the best of who we are as Caymanians and what is in the best interests of this and future generations. Accordingly, we will be working today to forge a sensible way forward, and I will update the country soonest.”

Yesterday the PPM and opposition leader Roy McTaggart called on Panton to step down as premier by 3pm Friday, otherwise he would seek a special sitting of parliament next week for a no confidence vote. It has not yet been confirmed however, if that meeting will go ahead.