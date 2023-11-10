PACT looking for ‘sensible’ way forward
(CNS): In an extremely brief statement on Friday Wayne Panton said the remaining members of PACT were looking for a sensible way forward. He said almost nothing about the turmoil surrounding his government in the wake of the resignation by McKeeva Bush MP, yesterday. Despite leading a hung parliament by 3pm Panton remained as premier.
He told the country in the short audio statement, lasting less than one minute, that he believed the PACT government represented the best way forward for Cayman.
But Panton has few choices and is in a very tight spot. He is currently unable to form a quorum to call a meeting of parliament without support from at least one member of the opposition or one of the former PACT members who have crossed the floor.
As rumours spread that Panton had stepped down Friday morning the premier finally issued the brief statement at around 2pm almost 24hours after Bush had publicized his decision to leave PACT. But when it came the brief audio statement offered little information about how Panton plans to remain at the helm or if he will step down before he is forced from office.
“In light of yesterday’s development, there is obviously a change in the government’s composition,” he said. “However, I still believe that the members of this government represent the best way forward for the people of the Cayman Islands.”
The premier added, “In these uncertain times, we need steady, principled, disciplined leadership; leadership that is loyal and wholly committed to the best interests of the country. I will not waiver on these principles because they represent the best of who we are as Caymanians and what is in the best interests of this and future generations. Accordingly, we will be working today to forge a sensible way forward, and I will update the country soonest.”
Yesterday the PPM and opposition leader Roy McTaggart called on Panton to step down as premier by 3pm Friday, otherwise he would seek a special sitting of parliament next week for a no confidence vote. It has not yet been confirmed however, if that meeting will go ahead.
Category: Local News
Sad state of affairs when your government needs that f#$%ard MacKeeva as a member.
If he is so principled then why form a government with Mceeva, why did he use Sandra Hill to bully other members into forming a government and why does he continue to act so self righteous when its is solely on him that are in the state we are in all because he thinks he knows better than everyone else and wanted to premier. He formed a government with loose cannons and they are all now blowing up in his face.
“The premier added, In these uncertain times, we need steady, principled, disciplined leadership”
You are none of those things.
Give it up Mr Premier you have let everyone down from day 1.
its about time!!! him and his government has been a disaster for Cayman. Out of control development, crime, inflation, population crisis, the list goes on and on. That said PPM is not the way forward either, lets not forget the mess they were trying to get us in with the ports and back door questionable agreements. Cayman needs a serious set of business wise and prudent politicians or this island will be headed off the cliff of prosperity into the sea of sadness.
Our poor Premier. All these monkeys he ga, only know how to perform circus tricks.
I thought Mac was gone. Why is he still even spoken about? He should be a bad memory already.