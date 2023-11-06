Over 1000 turtle nest recorded this season

(CNS): The department of the environment and its team of turtle volunteers have recorded over 1000 turtle next on beaches across Grand Cayman this season the first time since official monitoring began some 25 years ago. With at least 1003 nests document and more unrecorded ‘surprise’ nests turning up after they have hatched the final count for 2023 will, when its in mark a milestone for these endangered species.

The predominant species nesting here are the green and loggerhead turtles with a few hawksbill nests also recorded each year.

Jane Hardwick, a research officer with the DoE, said passing a 1000 nests was an important moment but these iconic marine creatures are still struggling against the odds. “Twenty Five years ago the nesting populations of sea turtles were facing local extinction as there was so little nesting activity, so we are all really thrilled to reach 1000 nests for the first time since monitoring began,” she said.

“Sea turtles face increased threats from coastal development and climate change, as well as having a naturally low survival rate of around 1 in 1000 or less. It’s also important to remember that 1000 nests does not mean 1000 nesting turtles, as each nesting female lays 2 – 8 nests per season. Because of this, ongoing research and monitoring is critical to ensure that the populations continue to recover and exist in the future,” Hardwick added.

The DoE also reminded beach front property owners and developers that preserving sea turtle nesting habitat and ensuring it is safe for nesting turtles is crucial to the survival of future populations here. Best practices include installing turtle friendly lighting so that hatchlings are not misdirected away from the sea, removing beach furniture at the end of the day so that nesting female turtles do not get tangled in them and preserving natural beach side vegetation which will encourage nesting and allow the nesting turtles to feel safe when they crawl out of the water and up the beach to nest.

Shaded nests are also more likely to produce more balanced sex ratios of hatchlings because of the cooler sand.

The DoE will be publishing some more detailed analysis of the status of the nesting turtles and their babies in the coming weeks. The department has been looking at the impact of climate change on the species funded by a Darwin grant from the UK.