Teen runaways found safe and well, say police

T

Joshua Whittaker

(CNS): Jahsmine Ebanks (16) who was reported missing Tuesday 31 October, has now been found. Jahsmine was one of three children that the police were looking for over the last month after they ran away from the homes where they have been staying. She was missing for three weeks.

Police also found Joshua Whittaker (15) over the weekend after he was reported missing on Sunday, 5 November. Eleven year old Kiara Watson who went missing with Jahsmine on 31 October was found on 12 November.

Police extended their thanks to the members of the public who helped them track down the young people.