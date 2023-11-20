Teen runaways found safe and well, say police
T
(CNS): Jahsmine Ebanks (16) who was reported missing Tuesday 31 October, has now been found. Jahsmine was one of three children that the police were looking for over the last month after they ran away from the homes where they have been staying. She was missing for three weeks.
Police also found Joshua Whittaker (15) over the weekend after he was reported missing on Sunday, 5 November. Eleven year old Kiara Watson who went missing with Jahsmine on 31 October was found on 12 November.
Police extended their thanks to the members of the public who helped them track down the young people.
Category: Local News
The missing/runaway teen stories seem to be increasingly common lately. What is being done about this situation? It is getting to the point that is is comical. Never any indication that they are taken against their will. If the parents are not going to supervise/discipline the children, why is anyone bothering to report them missing? Why is time being wasted bothering to look for them? Let them go to worship their God, who or whatever that is, and peace be with them. If they don’t like home, let them leave unless the parents are going to do something about the situation.