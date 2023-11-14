OfReg shuts down sales at North Side gas station

(CNS): The utility regulator has shut down the sales of fuel at Jack’s Esso II in North Side over its failure to comply with an environmental data request. The suspension of fuel operations came into effect Monday OfReg officials said because of the absence of essential data to allow the regulator to assess conditions at the site.

It isn’t clear from the press release whether or not OfReg suspects a leak at the station or not, that might be damaging the environment. But without the information about the gas station tanks the technicians are unable to find out.

“Despite prior communication and the issuance of a remedial notice, the operator of Jack’s Esso II has not provided the necessary data crucial for the regulator’s environmental assessment,” Officials from OfReg stated.

OfReg’s decision to cease the fuelling operations at the district station was made under OfReg’s mandatory responsibility and commitment to uphold environmental regulations and safeguard public health.

“As the regulator for the fuels sector, OfReg has a legal obligation and duty of care to hold operators to account for complying with the terms of their licences and in this case, protecting the environment and safeguarding public health,” the regulator explainned. “OfReg is committed to upholding environmental regulations and this case also highlights the necessity for all operators to comply with regulatory requests promptly.”

The gas station is the only fuel station east of Bodden Town servicing residents and visitors in both the district of North Side and East End.

OfReg said it was actively working with the operator to resolve the compliance issues to resume fuelling operations as soon as possible. But the regulator said the site will remain closed for the sale of fuels until further notice.